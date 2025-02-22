Barcelona linked with surprise move for 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Tenas. The 23-year-old, who moved to Paris from Barcelona, has seen limited opportunities and could potentially return to his former club during the summer transfer window.

Ad

Tenas joined Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy in 2010 at the age of nine. After progressing through the ranks, he made 58 appearances for Barcelona B after making his debut in 2019. However, with limited chances at the first-team level, he left for PSG ahead of the 2023-24 season, signing a three-year contract.

Initially brought in as a backup to Gianluigi Donnarumma, Tenas made the most of his limited opportunities in his debut season. He featured in six Ligue 1 matches as PSG went on to win both the Coupe de France and the league title.

Ad

Trending

However, with Donnarumma firmly remaining Luis Enrique’s first choice, Tenas has made just one appearance this season. According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona are consequently monitoring the situation and could consider bringing back their former academy player next season.

The goalkeeping position has been a concern for Hansi Flick following Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s season-ending injury in September 2024. While Wojciech Szczesny and Inaki Pena have shared responsibilities, doubts remain over their long-term future and whether Barcelona will need another goalkeeper.

Ad

As of now, talks between Tenas and Barcelona are yet to progress but his situation remains one to watch once the season concludes. Given his struggles for game time at PSG, Tenas could also be open to a return to the Catalan club.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirms his first-choice goalkeeper for the rest of the season

Ter Stegen’s injury allowed Inaki Pena to step in as Barcelona’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Wojciech Szczesny initially brought in as cover. However, Hansi Flick has opted for the experience of the Polish shot-stopper in recent games.

Ad

Barcelona have remained unbeaten in all seven matches that Szczesny has started, keeping three clean sheets during that period. As a result, Flick has named Szczesny as his first-choice goalkeeper, citing that his personality and experience played a key role in the decision.

Flick said (via Blaugranagram):

"Tek is number one. Clear. I’ll say this again, Inaki is a fantastic goalkeeper. We chose Tek because of his personality, and, of course, his style. Both of them are really great goalkeepers, and also our youngest talents are doing really well, so the decision was the one we made now. It has nothing to do with Inaki or Tek [personally], it’s to do with the team, and we always decide what’s best for the team."

Having reclaimed the lead in LaLiga, Barcelona now face a crucial run of fixtures in the coming month. They will first take on Las Palmas before a high-stakes Copa del Rey clash against Atletico Madrid. This will be followed by a LaLiga encounter with Real Sociedad, followed by the Champions League clash against Benfica.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback