Barcelona look to hijack Real Madrid's move for teenage Argentine star - Reports

As the summer transfer window approaches, Barcelona are keeping an eye out for new signings. In the previous transfer window, they signed Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, and now they continue to look for young talents for the future.

The Catalans are reportedly pursuing Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who currently plays for Club Atlético River Plate. However, the 16-year-old is being considered by multiple major European clubs. Barca's arch-rival Real Madrid are also attempting to sign the young talent and reportedly want to close the deal in the upcoming weeks.

However, Barcelona are still optimistic about the potential signing and do not want Mastantuono to agree with Los Blancos so that he can continue with his contract at River Plate until next year, giving the Catalans a better chance of signing him, as per SPORT.

Other than being a promising talent, the major European clubs also want to sign Mastantuono because he has an Italian passport, which makes sure that the clubs do not have to wait until the Argentine turns 18 to be able to sign him.

Recognizing the rising star's potential and demand, River Plate recently renewed Franco Mastantuono’s contract and raised his release clause to €50 million. The Argentine club will reportedly not be negotiating for the 16-year-old as they believe his value can increase more in the future.

Franco Mastantuono continuing with River Plate for one more season seems to be the best-case scenario for Barcelona, as it will help with the club's current financial situation and will enable them to make an offer for him in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Barcelona's current standing in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League

The Catalans stand second on the La Liga table with 67 points, trailing Real Madrid by eight points. In the last five matches of the league, they have one draw and four wins. They will next play Cadiz in La Liga on April 13, 2024.

Barca will be facing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal leg 1 on April 10, 2024, followed by the second leg scheduled for April 16, 2024.

