Barcelona looking at potential replacements for Xavi despite club president's public backing of the Catalan club's manager - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking at potential replacements for Xavi Hernandez despite club president Joan Laporta's public backing for the manager. As reported by Bar Canaletes via Football Espana, the Blaugrana are monitoring Girona manager Michel Sanchez as an option.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently insisted that the club is fully behind Xavi Hernandez despite the club's ups and downs on the pitch. He recently told Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal):

"I want to make it very clear, as Deco and the directors on my board have done, that we are totally behind our coach and that we are proud to have Xavi as our coach because of his professional and human qualities.”

However, as per the aforementioned report, the Barca manager's job is far from secure. The Catalan giants are ready to keep their faith in Xavi as of now but if he fails to achieve the targets, he could be axed at the end of the season.

Girona manager Michel Sanchez is being regarded as a target following the Catalan side's excellent start to the season. Girona sit firmly at the top of the La Liga table with 34 points in 11 games and are also the top scorers in the division.

Xavi has been in charge of Barcelona since November 2021 and has done quite well so far. He led the Blaugrana to the La Liga title as well as the Supercopa de España last season.

Ilkay Gundogan's agent provides update on Barcelona man's future amid rumors linking him with a transfer

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan's agent has spoken up on his client's future at Camp Nou. There have been doubts surrounding the Germany international's future at the club but his agent has denied such rumors.

Reports from Turkey claimed that Gundogan's agent and brother Ilhan met directors of Galatasaray ahead of the Turkish giants clash against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. However, his agent has denied such rumors and insisted there was no meeting with the Turkish giants. Ilhan Gundogan said, via Metro:

"The reports in the press these days about Ilkay do not reflect the truth. I did not meet anyone from Galatasaray before the Bayern Munich game to talk about Ilkay. There was no development, meeting or anything that came to us in this regard."

He also added that his client is very happy with life at Camp Nou and is fully focused on the club. Ilhan Gundogan added:

"I want to make this clear. Neither I nor Ilkay can understand how this news came about. Ilkay is very happy at Barcelona and is focused on what he wants to achieve there and on his goals."

Gundogan joined Barca after being released by Manchester City this summer and has become a crucial player for the Blaugrana. He has featured in all 17 games for the Catalan giants this season having contributed with one goal and five assists.