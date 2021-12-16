Barcelona looking to sign Chelsea youngster in January - Reports

Barcelona are plotting a surprise move for Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen in the winter transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Xavi replaced Ronald Koeman as Barcelona manager last month. The Blaugrana are hopeful that the former midfield maestro can take them back to competing at the top in Spain as well as Europe.

The Barcelona hierarchy are even prepared to back Xavi in the transfer market as they look to bounce back from their recent setbacks, which include having to play in the Europa League for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

With the winter transfer window just around the corner, Barcelona are expected to actively look to bolster their ranks. The Catalans have been linked with a host of players ahead of January.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea teenager Ian Maatsen is among those on Barcelona's radar. Xavi's side are plotting a surprise move for the left-back in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona currently have Jordi Alba and Alex Balde as left-back options. However, the Blaugrana appear to be keen to add one more player to the department in the shape of Ian Maatsen.

Ian Maatsen, who has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2024, is predominantly a left-back. The Dutchman, though, has also played all across the defense for Chelsea's youth teams.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Ian Maatsen, on loan at Coventry City, could head back to his parent club #Chelsea during the January transfer window if Ben Chilwell’s injury proves to be a long-term one.[via @FootballLeagueW Ian Maatsen, on loan at Coventry City, could head back to his parent club #Chelsea during the January transfer window if Ben Chilwell’s injury proves to be a long-term one.[via @FootballLeagueW]

Barcelona's interest in Chelsea teenager is surprising

Barcelona's interest in Chelsea teenager Ian Maatsen certainly comes as a surprise. The 19-year-old is yet to make his full debut for the Blues, with his only senior appearance for them coming in 2019.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Ian Maatsen is developing into an excellent attacking full/wing-back… he’s still just 19 years old. ⚡️ Ian Maatsen is developing into an excellent attacking full/wing-back… he’s still just 19 years old. ⚡️ https://t.co/XDve8bEtwb

Maatsen, though, has been in fine form for Championship club Coventry City this season. The Dutchman has played 21 matches across all competitions for the second tier club.

The left-back's performances for Coventry have seen him catch the eye of several scouts from across Europe, according to reports.

It now remains to be seen if Barcelona will step up their interest in Ian Maatsen when the winter transfer window opens. It is also unclear whether Thomas Tuchel's side are willing to sell him in January.

Also Read Article Continues below

Barcelona are also keen to strengthen their options in attack next month. The La Liga giants have been linked with a host of players, including Manchester City star Ferran Torres.

Edited by Prem Deshpande