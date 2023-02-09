Barcelona looking to sign former Real Madrid superstar in the summer transfer window - Reports

Barcelona have been linked with a surprise move for former Real Madrid superstar Angel di Maria. The Catalan side are relooking to bolster their attack and are keen to add more experienced players.

As per a report in Fichajes, Di Maria is back on Barcelona's radar. Xavi wants to add an experienced player in attack and the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star is the latest name on the list of probables who are in line to join the La Liga giants.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague

Will Di María deliver on the biggest stage (again)?



#UCLfinal Semi-final heroWill Di María deliver on the biggest stage (again)? Semi-final hero ✅Will Di María deliver on the biggest stage (again)?#UCLfinal https://t.co/FbvcA0kEEe

The Argentine was linked with the Catalan side last summer as well, but Mundo Deportivo claim the idea was rejected by those at Camp Nou. He has done well this season at Juventus and also helped his country win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

Di Maria has played 12 matches for Juventus this season in Serie A and scored thrice while assisting twice.

Former Real Madrid superstar open to joining Barcelona

Angel di Maria has been a target for Barcelona since 2017. The club held talks to sign the former Real Madrid superstar and he was almost on the verge of signing. .

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague 2013: When Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo hung in the air to meet Ángel Di María's cross and direct a header past his former club



@Cristiano | @realmadriden | #UCL 2013: When Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo hung in the air to meet Ángel Di María's cross and direct a header past his former club 1⃣0⃣ 2013: When Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo hung in the air to meet Ángel Di María's cross and direct a header past his former club 💪@Cristiano | @realmadriden | #UCL https://t.co/MpVQcTX3Uc

Although the move did not materialize, the Argentine has remained open to a move to Camp Nou. Speaking to Jonathan Johnson of ESPN, the forward said in 2017:

"I was close and at the same time very far from reaching a deal with Barca. I never lost hope over the chance. I was calm about it, but it never happened. For sure, life takes many twists and turns, and one never knows what the future might hold."

When quizzed about the backlash he could get from Real Madrid fans, Di Maria claimed that he would not play for just one club in the world - Newell's Old Boys because of his connection with Rosario Central.

"I always say the same thing. The players from Real will laugh at me but I am a fan of Central and that is why I could never play for Newell's. So, I tell the fans of Central to keep up their hope for me -- I have always wanted to retire there. But as for any other club, I have always said that I will give my all for the team I am playing for."

Di Maria represented Real Madrid for four years and won the Champions League with them once.

