Barcelona make decision on key player amid Manchester City interest - Reports 

Barcelona have no desire to offload Pedri amid interest from Manchester City, according to MARCA. The Spanish midfielder has been outstanding for the Catalans this season, appearing in 44 of the 45 games so far.

The only game he missed was against Valencia in the league in January due to stomach flu. His importance to Hansi Flick's plans is evident from the fact that he has started all but two games, registering five goals and seven assists.

The LaLiga giants are pleased with his efforts so far and tied him down to a new contract in January until 2030. Barcelona, as such, remain relaxed about the situation, although they are aware of the rising interest in his services.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester City are eyeing the 22-year-old at the moment. The Cityzens have struggled this season and are already planning for an eventful summer ahead.

The reigning Premier League champions are looking for Kevin De Bruyne's replacement, with the player out of contract this summer. The Belgian has been influential for Manchester City in the past decade, and the club now want Pedri to take his place.

It has been suggested that the English side are willing to offer $100m to prise the Spaniard away from Camp Nou. However, Barcelona insist that they have received no such proposal so far. Even if they receive a bid, the Catalans are adamant that their midfield maestro is not for sale.

Could Manchester City and Barcelona lock horns for a Serie A midfielder this summer?

Pedri has admirers at the Etihad

Manchester City's search for a new midfielder has apparently taken them to the Serie A. According to TEAMtalk, the Cityzens have identified Tijjani Reijnders as as a target for the summer, but Barcelona are eyeing the player as well.

The Catalans are sweating on the future of Frenkie de Jong, whose contract expires at the end of next season. The Dutchman has been quite influential for the LaLiga giants of late, but that hasn't ended speculation about his future.

With 13 goals and four assists in 43 games, Reijnders has also been outstanding for AC Milan this season and could be a fine fit at Barcelona. However, the player's £60m price tag could be a problem for the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have apparently scouted the 26-year-old all season and are ready to go for the kill this summer. The English giants would have no issues matching AC Milan's asking price.

