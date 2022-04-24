Barcelona make Liverpool superstar 'number 1 target' ahead of Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly made Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah their top transfer target ahead of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. The Egyptian's contract with the Reds is set to expire in 2023, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

According to the Daily Star (via The Express), Mohamed Salah is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. However, Barcelona are rumored to be leading the race for the 29-year-old after making him their priority signing ahead of Robert Lewandowski.

The Blaugrana have been heavily linked with the Bayern Munich striker in recent months. The Polish striker has scored 342 goals in 372 appearances for the Bavarians and is considered one of the best strikers of his generation. He has just over a year remaining on his contract, and could therefore be available for a bargain price this summer.

Barcelona were believed to be keen to sign the 33-year-old, but have reportedly switched their focus to Salah. The Liverpool star is seen as a massive upgrade on Ousmane Dembele, whose contract with the Catalan giants is set to expire at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah has scored 155 goals in 245 games for Liverpool since joining the Reds from AS Roma for £36 million in 2017. He has won the Premier League Player of the Season award once, and the Premier League Golden Boot twice.

The winger has helped Klopp's side win a Premier League title, a Champions League, and an EFL Cup. He has enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 30 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool have reportedly offered him a £400,000 per week contract. Salah is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Merseyside club. The prospect of joining a Barcelona side which is seemingly on the rise under Xavi could prove to be an interesting proposition for the Egyptian.

The Spanish giants parted ways with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann last summer due to their dire financial situation. Their multi-million pound sponsorship deal with Spotify has, however, provided them with the funds they require to make an enticing offer to Mohamed Salah.

Barcelona could switch their focus to Liverpool star Sadio Mane if they fail to sign Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Ousmane Dembele could run down his contract and become a free agent this summer, whilst teenage sensation Ansu Fati has been ravaged by injuries over the last couple of years. The 19-year-old has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season.

Barcelona will therefore prioritize signing a winger over a striker this summer. They have been linked with a move for Mohamed Salah, but reports suggest the Reds are confident the 29-year-old will sign a contract extension in the coming weeks.

The Catalan giants will be expected to target Robert Lewandowski if they fail to sign Salah, but their need for a winger could lead to them switching focus to Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Sadio Mané would welcome a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona if either came calling in the summer.



Mane's contract is also set to expire in 2023. The Senegal international's agent Bjorn Bezemer informed TFM Senegal that the Reds are yet to begin contract negotiations with his client. They have instead chosen to focus on renewing Salah's deal.

According to talkSPORT, Mane could be open to the prospect of leaving Anfield if Barcelona come calling this summer.

