Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman & president Joan Laporta divided over summer transfer plans - Reports

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and president Joan Laporta reportedly have different ideas about how to solve the club's attacking woes.

Barcelona have been linked with various forwards, but the two names that have been at the forefront are Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Lyon's Memphis Depay.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Koeman and Laporta are now divided over which striker to sign in the upcoming transfer window. While Koeman favors compatriot Memphis, Laporta believes Sergio Aguero, who is reportedly ready to take a salary cut to join Barcelona, is the better option.

Sergio Aguero would be prepared to reduce his salary while playing at Barcelona... and of course with Leo Messi. There’s still no agreement completed or signed - the club will decide about Aguero, Depay and other targets only at the end of the season. 🔵🔴 #FCB @MatteMoretto https://t.co/UEV4XJmkoH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2021

The report claims that Laporta is not confident that Memphis, who flopped at Manchester United, will be able to take Barcelona forward.

Aguero, on the other hand, is a Manchester City great and one of the best strikers in world football over the past decade. Aguero's partnership with Lionel Messi could also help Barcelona return to winning ways on domestic and European fronts.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will ultimately decide to sign Memphis or go ahead with Aguero in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona one of many clubs interested in Erling Haaland

Barcelona have shown interest in Erling Haaland as well

While Memphis and Sergio Aguero seem more straightforward signings, Barcelona also have Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland on their transfer wishlist.

However, the Haaland transfer saga has quite a few layers to it with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United also interested in the Norwegian.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had addressed the Haaland rumors earlier this year.

"Haaland? This is not a time to talk about a player who is not ours out of respect for his club," Koeman told a press conference in March this year.

"There is talk of signings but I don't like it and I need to focus on tomorrow's game and the players we have. We'll talk in the next few weeks on where we can improve but I will not respond to players who are not ours," he added.

Mino Raiola is in Barcelona right now, true and 100% confirmed as Sport reported. He’s landed today after meeting with BVB in Dortmund in the last days to talk about Erling Haaland’s future. The race is open with many clubs involved, Barça too. Work in progress. 🔴🇳🇴 #FCB #Barça — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2021