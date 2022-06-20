Barcelona manager Xavi very clear about his preferred starting XI for next season with 6 new faces expected - Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has made clear his plans for next season with regard to his starting XI with the anticipation that six new faces will arrive.

Xavi, 42, succeeded Ronald Koeman as Barca manager in November, signing a two-year contract with the club he had huge success with in his playing days.

The Spaniard would oversee an impressive turnaround at the Nou Camp, leading Barcelona up the table into 2nd place.

But next season is when a real analysis of Xavi's side can take place, what with it being the Barca coach's first full season at the helm.

Javi Miguel (via BarcaUniversal) reports that the Spaniard has a specific starting XI planned for next season which includes six new signings.

The Barca boss is expected to continue with Marc-Andre ter Stegan in goal despite reservations over his form last season.

The German goalkeeper made 48 appearances, keeping 15 clean sheets but perhaps not having his most impressive campaign to date.

He is reportedly looking to refresh his backline with the arrivals of Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Marcos Alonso reportedly desires a move to Barcelona this summer, keen to return to his homeland (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Alonso would like to come back to Spain. Chelsea are open to sell but still nothing advanced due to current club situation. Marcos Alonso’s priority will be to leave Premier League this summer. The plan is clear and Barcelona have his name into the list, contacts ongoingAlonso would like to come back to Spain. Chelsea are open to sell but still nothing advanced due to current club situation. Marcos Alonso’s priority will be to leave Premier League this summer. The plan is clear and Barcelona have his name into the list, contacts ongoing 🇪🇸 #CFCAlonso would like to come back to Spain. Chelsea are open to sell but still nothing advanced due to current club situation.

While Azpilicueta continues to be linked with a move to Barca, The Sun reports that the La Liga giants want the veteran defender to hand in a transfer request.

Their former Chelsea teammate Andreas Christensen has reportedly already agreed to join on a three-year contract.

Ronald Araujo is a shoe-in to continue at centre-back and could be partnered by Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

SPORT reports that Xavi wants Kounde to join Araujo in a new-look centre-back pairing heading into next season.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Xavi INSISTS on signing Jules Koundé & believes that he can make a brilliant partnership with Araujo. | Xavi INSISTS on signing Jules Koundé & believes that he can make a brilliant partnership with Araujo. @sport 🚨🚨| Xavi INSISTS on signing Jules Koundé & believes that he can make a brilliant partnership with Araujo. @sport

In defensive midfield, Sergio Busquets is set to assume the role and Xavi reportedly wants Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva to replace Frenkie de Jong.

Ousmane Dembele looks set to depart the club and Leeds United forward Raphinha is in Barca's sights to replace him.

The Catalan giants continue their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski with the legendary forward eager to move to Barca.

He will likely displace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Barcelona's starting centre-forward, with Ansu Fati taking up the left-hand side of the attack.

— @altobelli13 Bayern Munich have started to agree that they should let Lewandowski leave amicably. Sources say that Bayern would negotiate a transfer for around €40m. The player will not make any more public statements, as they know that Barça already prepare a new offer. Bayern Munich have started to agree that they should let Lewandowski leave amicably. Sources say that Bayern would negotiate a transfer for around €40m. The player will not make any more public statements, as they know that Barça already prepare a new offer.— @altobelli13 https://t.co/5CXSk8GqGP

Barcelona's options from the bench

Barca will have some tantalizing options from the bench

Barca boss Xavi will have plenty of options in his squad, adding real depth to his Blaugrana side.

Gavi will join the inevitable new signing Franck Kessie and youngster Nico Gonzalez on the bench.

Christensen, Gerard Pique, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Sergi Roberto, Pablo Torre and Jordi Alba are expected to form part of the side from the bench.

