Barcelona manager Xavi 'demands' Joan Laporta to sign 22-year-old striker this summer - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi has reportedly demanded the club to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer.

The 22-year-old moved to Atleti in 2019 for €127.2 million with a reputation for being one of Europe's top emerging youngsters. However, the Portuguese attacker has had a modest stint at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, perhaps not in sync with Diego Simeone's style of play.

For Atleti, Felix has scored 27 goals and contributed 15 assists in 106 appearances. On his day he is still one of Europe's most admired forwards. Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for the former Benfica striker. The Blaugrana are looking to replace Ousmane Dembele, who's expected to leave this summer as a free agent.

According to El Nacional, Felix is a huge fan of Xavi, and the respect appears to be mutual.

🇵🇹 #StopInvasion @PortugalFootyEN Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed he tried to sign João Félix on a swap deal, but Atlético Madrid refused.



🇵🇹 #StopInvasion @PortugalFootyEN Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed he tried to sign João Félix on a swap deal, but Atlético Madrid refused.

Imagine him now under Xavi and not under Diego Simeone...

The Spanish manager is reportedly pushing club president Joan Laporta to bring the forward to the Camp Nou. Laporta has spoken of his admiration for the 22-year-old. The Barcelona president told RAC 1 (via FootballTransfers):

"I love João Félix. In the summer a swap with (Antoine) Griezmann was attempted, but Atlético said 'no'."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Laporta: "I love Joao Felix. There was a possibility of swapping him with Griezmann." Laporta: "I love Joao Felix. There was a possibility of swapping him with Griezmann." https://t.co/6hMQ434iem

Felix may flourish under Xavi's new scintillating system at the Blaugrana, where he has taken the team from ninth position to third in La Liga.

Moreover, their 4-0 demolition of Real Madrid in El Clasico weeks ago was evidence that Xavi has Barcelona returning to their rightful place among Europe's best.

Joao Felix to join Xavi's Barcelona?

Joao Felix could be heading to Catalonia.

Xavi continues to make huge changes at the Camp Nou ahead of the summer, having all but confirmed two major coups. Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie have joined the Blaugrana, both joining as free agents (per Fabrizio Romano).

Not only have they reportedly agreed deals with these two, but they have also began discussions with Leeds United winger Raphinha. According to Romano, Barcelona are in advanced talks with the Brazilian forward's agent Deco, with a €25 million clause being touted should Leeds be relegated.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“We want to enjoy the football we can play with him here & convince him to stay”. Leeds manager Jesse Marsch on Raphinha and Barcelona talks: “I’ve not said a word to him about Deco or Barça - but everyone knows it’s out there”, via @SkySports_Keith “We want to enjoy the football we can play with him here & convince him to stay”. #LUFC Leeds manager Jesse Marsch on Raphinha and Barcelona talks: “I’ve not said a word to him about Deco or Barça - but everyone knows it’s out there”, via @SkySports_Keith 🇧🇷 #FCB“We want to enjoy the football we can play with him here & convince him to stay”. #LUFC https://t.co/VjQSLcPkA6

The club's decision to target both Raphinha and Felix could be attributed to Dembele's imminent departure.

There are conflicting reports on the Frenchman's future at the Camp Nou, with his contract set to expire this summer. Sky Sports has reported that the Blaugrana have approached the winger for talks over a new deal, while El Nacional believes he is on his way to PSG.

