Barcelona manager Xavi rejected chance to sign Chelsea star in the summer - Reports

Barcelona manager Xavi reportedly turned down the chance to sign Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella in the summer.

Cucurella, 25, arrived on a €65.3 million move from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2022 but has dropped down the pecking order under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

After making 33 appearances across competitions last season - assisting twice - the Spaniard has appeared only twice this campaign, both in the EFL Cup. The Blues splurged nearly £450 million this summer, but their big-money move for Cucurella has come in for widespread criticism.

The Spaniard was on the cusp of joining rivals Manchester United on loan in the summer. The move, however, didn't go through after Cucurella's Carabao Cup appearance for Chelsea rendered him cup-tied for the rest of the campaign.

El Nacional has reported that there were also talks of his La Liga return to Atletico Madrid or Barcelona. However, Barca boss Xavi rejected a move for the former Getafe full-back.

It's pertinent to note that Cucurella made a lone appearance for the Blaugrana in the 2017-18 season, appearing in a seven-minute cameo.

The aforementioned publication has also reported that Real Madrid have entered the fray for the Spaniard. However, even with Ferland Mendy's absence and Fran Garcia's struggles at left-back, a move for Cucurella appears unlikely to be sanctioned by president Florentino Perez.

How have Chelsea and Barcelona fared this season?

Barcelona manager Xavier Hernandez

Chelsea and Barcelona have had contrasting starts to their 2023-24 campaign. The Blues have won only once in six league games and are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Barca are atop the La Liga standings after eight games.

Overall, Pochettino's Chelsea side have won only thrice in eight games across competitions, with two of them coming in the EFL Cup. Contrast that to Barca, who are unbeaten in nine games across competitions.

While Chelsea are not in Europe this season after finishing a lowly 12th in the league, Barca won La Liga last campaign and are off to a flier in Europe. Xavi's side beat Royal Antwerp 5-0 at home in their UEFA Champions League opener last week.