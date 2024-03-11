Barcelona managerial target speaks with Pep Guardiola to learn more about La Liga giants: Reports

Hansi Flick has reportedly spoken to former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola to understand how he works and also his previous experience at the Blaugrana.

Barca are in the hunt for a new manager following Xavi Hernandez's announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the season. The Spaniard joined in November 2021 and led them to the La Liga title last season. But they have struggled this season and Xavi is set to leave in the summer.

As per Diario Sport, Flick is one of the main targets for Barcelona to replace Xavi. The German manager is currently a free agent, which is appealing to the Spanish giants due to their well-publicised financial issues.

As per Sport, Flick visited Denmark to watch Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Copenhagen in February. He then also visited Manchester City's training and spoke to manager Guardiola.

The Spaniard managed the Blaugrana from 2008 to 2012 and won a treble and numerous trophies. He made them into a force to be reckoned with in world football. Flick reportedly spoke to Guardiola about his experience managing Barcelona.

The two managers also share the experience of having managed Bayern Munich before. Flick also won a treble with Bayern before joining Germany's national team. He is currently a free agent and Barca look set to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Xavi on facing Napoli in UCL after Barcelona's La Liga win over Mallorca

Barcelona put in a dominant performance against Mallorca at home in La Liga on Saturday, March 9, winning 1-0. They had 20 attempts on goal with six being on target as Lamine Yamal's 73rd-minute strike handed them the win. The visitors had 3/9 attempts on target.

The Blaugrana are now set to face Napoli at home in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 12. The Spanish side dominated the first leg in Napoli last month but it ended in a 1-1 draw.

After the win over Mallorca, Xavi was asked about his side's defensive solidity ahead of the big game against the Gli Azzurri. He answered (via fcbarcelona.com):

"Tuesday will be a very different game. Napoli won't have a five-man defence like Mallorca did. They're not comparable, it's a different stage, but the team is playing very competitive football right now.

"We are ready to compete on Tuesday. The team has found form and is looking solvent, we have got more balance now, and in the Champions League you pay dearly for every goal you concede."

Napoli have won two and drawn two of their four games since facing Barcelona in the first leg. The Blaugrana, meanwhile, have won two and drawn one of their three games.