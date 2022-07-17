Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's preferred destination revealed amid interests from Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong could be open to a Bayern Munich move amid interest from Manchester United.

As reported by Spanish outlet Sport, the Dutchman could be willing to part ways with Barcelona if the German champions table an offer.

As reported by The Athletic, Manchester United already have an €85m agreement in place with the Catalan club.

However, Sport claims that the former Ajax star is against the idea of moving to Old Trafford despite the presence of Erik ten Hag. The Spanish publication has claimed that De Jong does not favor a move to Manchester United due to lack of Champions League football.

The report also mentions interest from Chelsea but it has been claimed that the midfielder could move to Stamford Bridge if he receives a sensational offer.

However, Sport claims that De Jong could be open to the idea of joining Bayern Munich due to a number of factors.

The Dutchman is believed to be fascinated by the style of play of the Bavarian club and also by the fact that Germany is close to his homeland. Bayern Munich's chances of winning silverware is another reason why De Jong is happy to move to the Allianz Arena.

Sport also claims that the Dutchman is intrigued by the idea of reuniting with his close friend and former Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt, with the Juventus defender close to joining Julian Nagelsmann's side.

However, a major stumbling block in De Jong's move to Bayern Munich could be the poor relationship between Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

The Bundesliga holders are reportedly far from happy with the way Barcelona handled the Robert Lewandowski situation.

Should Manchester United consider alternatives for the Barcelona star?

Frenkie de Jong is quite evidently the first choice of Erik ten Hag as he looks to bolster his midfield ranks, but it is high time that he should look for alternatives.

Manchester United are quickly running out of time in the transfer market and could find themselves in a difficult situation if they eventually fail to land the Barcelona star.

A number of quality central midfielders are available in the market right now and the Red Devils should ideally consider moving for one of them.

The way they have handled the situation is far from ideal and could regret it if they fail to address their midfield issues.

