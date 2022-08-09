Barcelona midfielder in talks to join Valencia on loan: Reports

Barcelona are in talks with Valencia over sending midfielder Nico Gonzalez out on loan, Spanish journalist Adria Albets (via Managing Barca) has claimed.

Gonzalez is currently a squad player under Xavi. The academy graduate generally covers veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets in a pivot position, but can play higher up the pitch as well. However, following Franck Kessie's arrival this summer, the youngster could see his minutes further get reduced in the 2022-23 season.

Fellow La Liga outfit Valencia could give the 20-year-old the exposure he needs to make it big at the Camp Nou in the future. This could be the reason why, as per the aforementioned source, Gonzalez has green-lit his loan move to Mestalla. Talks are ongoing between the two clubs, possibly over the loan fee and the terms of the deal.

Gonzalez, who earned his promotion to the Barcelona senior team in July 2021, featured in 37 games across competitions for the club in the 2021-22 season. The Spain Under-21 international recorded two goals and as many assists in his debut campaign.

Barcelona heading into the new season in top shape

The Blaugrana were well below their best in the 2021-22 campaign, failing to win a single trophy and getting knocked out of the Champions League group stages.

Under Xavi’s tutelage, things started turning for the better in the closing stages of last season. The Catalan giants are expected to pick up where they left off when they kick start their 2022-23 La Liga campaign on Saturday (August 13) against Rayo Vallecano.

Barca did not endure a single defeat in their pre-season campaign, winning four and drawing twice. All of their new stars, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Kessie, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen, looked at home and seemingly thrived in Xavi’s system. A level of swagger was witnessed in their game in pre-season, something that was not there last season.

If they play as freely as they did in pre-season and keep dressing room issues at bay, there is no reason why they wouldn’t be able to fight on all fronts this season.

