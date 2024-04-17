Barcelona miss out on whopping fee as additional income following Champions League exit against PSG: Reports

Barcelona failed to protect their lead from the first leg of their quarter-final tie over Paris Saint-Germain in Paris (2-3) and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League following the heavy defeat at home (1-4) on Tuesday (April 16). The Catalans missed a great chance of reaching the semi-finals of the competition and the elimination will also affect them financially.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana will miss an extra fee of about €62.5 million, which consists of €12.5 million as a bonus for reaching the semi-finals and another €50 million from the Club World Cup. This is a significant miss for Barcelona, who continue to struggle financially.

The Catalans will earn €81.5 million from their performance in the Champions League this season, while UEFA is expected to give them an additional €15 million from the market pool that is distributed to the Spanish teams.

Barca Universal reports that the exact amount of money from the market pool has yet to be finalized. Thus, the Catalans should expect to earn close to €100 million from going as far as the quarter-finals in this year's competition.

Barcelona boss calls out referee after loss to PSG, says he was a 'disaster'

Barcelona boss Xavi didn't mince his words when he talked about the referee for Tuesday's game against PSG. The Catalan icon said the referee made a poor decision when he showed a red card to Araujo for a last-man challenge on Bradley Barcola midway through the first half.

Xavi said that this decision changed everything and helped PSG take control of the game and eventually triumph over the Spanish giants.

"We are annoyed. The red card marked the tie. We were well organized 11 vs. 11. It completely changed everything. For me, it's too much to send [Araújo] off there. The referee was really bad. I told him, he was a disaster. He killed the tie," Xavi, who was also sent off by the referee, said afterwards, via ESPN.

"I don't like speaking about referees but it has to be said. I don't understand it. It's not good going down to 10 players and from that point on it's another game. For as much as we speak [about the match], the red card marks everything

This could be the last game Xavi coached in the UCL for Barcelona, as he has announced he will step down from his position at the end of the season.

