Barcelona monitoring Bundesliga starlet tracked by Chelsea, Liverpool and other European clubs - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on signing Kebir Ali Canpolat from Eintracht Frankfurt amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea. The Catalan side believe the Turkish forward is one of the best teenagers in the world.

As per a report in SPORT, Kebir Ali Canpolat is open to leaving Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt as he does not foresee an immediate pathway into the first team.

The 16-year-old versatile winger can play across the frontline and can operate in midfield as well.

Apart from Barcelona, Liverpool, and Chelsea, Kebir Ali Canpolat has also generated interest from other European giants, including Inter Milan, Juventus, Ajax, and Arsenal. In 14 U17 league matches for Frankfurt last season, Ali Canpolat scored 11 goals and provided eight assists.

Barcelona are desperate to sign the teenager this summer after missing out on Arda Guler. The 18-year-old was a target for the Catalan side but ended up joining rivals Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana are also working on signing Brazilian sensation Vitor Roque. Reports in SPORT have added that the striker could be announced this week, but will arrive at the club only after the turn of the year.

Chelsea see Barcelona target as part of the "Vision 2030"

Since the takeover by the Todd Boehly-led consortium in 2022, Chelsea have been extremely active in the transfer market, and have focused on signing young players for the future. They are now in the race to sign Ali Canpolat as he fits perfectly into their "Vision 2030".

Chelsea's director of football development, Neil Bath, spoke to Training Ground Guru last year and claimed that the new owners were keen on making the club's academy the best in the world.

Bath revealed that they were pushing the coaches to produce and sign the best talents in the world as they want 25% of the first team to be from the academy in 2030. He said:

"Yes 100%, I really do [think the new owners will continue to support the academy]. They have gone on that fact that we will continue that opportunity and I am very confident they are excited about supporting and taking this vision forward. It will get their full support."

Chelsea have already beaten Barcelona to the signing of Andrey Santos this year. The young Brazilian midfielder joined the Blues in the winter transfer window but spent the remainder of the season in Brazil, as he failed to get a work visa in January.

Santos recently started training with Chelsea for the first time and is set to be assessed by manager Mauricio Pochettino during pre-season.

