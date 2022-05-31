Barcelona monitoring Ligue 1 forward whose exit ‘is not out of the question’ this summer: Reports

Barcelona are monitoring Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder this summer, according to reports.

According to L'Equipe (as quoted by Get French Football News), Ben Yedder's future is not certain at the Ligue 1 side despite him being the side's captain and talisman.

The 31-year-old has just enjoyed his best goalscoring season in a Monaco shirt. He netted 32 times and provided seven assists in 52 appearances across the 2021-22 campaign.

The French outlet also claims Barcelona have kept tabs on the French international during his stint with La Liga rivals Sevilla between 2016 and 2019.

Ben Yedder has scored an impressive 73 goals in his 124 appearances for Monaco. He has helped guide his side to a third-place finish in the French top-flight to once again secure Champions League football for next season.

The forward has been nominated for the Ligue 1 Player of the Season after he finished the campaign with 25 league goals.

Lewandowski (35)

Mbappe (28)

Benzema (27)

Immobile (27)

Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski determined to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Blaugrana's lack of goals across the term would have been a serious concern for manager Xavi Hernandez. The Spaniard will be desperate to bolster his attacking options ahead of next season.

While Ben Yedder would undoubtedly be an excellent signing for the Catalonian giants, it has become clear that their main priority is Poland superstar Robert Lewandowski.

The 33-year-old has become one of world football's greatest players over the last decade. His incredible tally of 50 goals in 46 games this season helped Bayern secure their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title.

The Guardian has reported that the legendary forward wants to join Barca this summer, with a verbal agreement on a three-year deal already in place.

The Bavarians seem determined for Lewandowski to see out the final year of his deal at the Allianz Arena. However, speaking at a press conference yesterday, the Poland captain claimed:

“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me – I don’t want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me.”

BBC Sport claims Lewandowski, who was runner-up in last year's Ballon d'Or voting, also said:

"One thing is certain today, my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good co-operation."

