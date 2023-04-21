Barcelona monitoring Manchester United target as a potential backup for Robert Lewandowski - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Manchester United target and Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as a potential backup for Robert Lewandowski.

The Danish striker has burst onto the European footballing landscape this season, registering 14 goals and six assists in 36 games across competitions. As per Danish outlet B.T, Manchester United are among a number of clubs keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

Spanish publication Fichajes.net has now claimed that Barcelona could make a move for Hojlund to provide some relief to Lewandowski. The Catalan giants don't have a reliable backup for the Poland superstar since selling Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis in January.

Manchester United's need for a striker is there for all to see, especially after losing Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. Mason Greenwood remains suspended from the club while Wout Weghorst's loan spell from Burnley will conclude in the summer.

Hojlund could be spoiled for choice once the summer transfer window opens for business. Chelsea, Arsenal, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, and Bayern Munich have also been cited as potential suitors.

Hojluned, who has five goals in four senior caps for Denmark, joined Atalanta just last summer from Austrian side Sturm Graz. Atalanta have apparently placed a price tag of €50 million on him, but Barcelona could look to bring it down by including one or more players in a potential swap deal.

Recent reports have claimed that Ansu Fati, Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia could be shown the exit doors this summer. Whether one or more of them will be included in a possible swap deal for Hojlund remains to be seen.

Manchester United still interested in Barcelona midfielder - reports

Manchester United's failure to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona was one of the major stories of last summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils signed Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in midfield to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park. However, it seems that Erik ten Hag is not quite done with his pursuit of De Jong.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are still interested in signing the 25-year-old Barcelona midfielder. The Catalan giants were eager to offload him last summer but it remains to be seen if their stance has changed after this season.

De Jong, whose contract expires only in the summer of 2026, has featured prominently under Xavi Hernandez, making 34 appearances across competitions this term.

The Spanish tactician has also recently praised the midfielder's versatility, who can play anywhere in central midfield as well as an emergency centre-back. Manchester United currently have Scott McTominay and Fred to provide competition to Casemiro and Eriksen.

Poll : 0 votes