Barcelona are reportedly interested in brining Juventus forward Federico Chiesa to the Spotify Camp Nou this summer.

As per Calciomercato, multiple players like Chiesa, Dusan Vlahovic, and Adrien Rabiot could leave the Turin-based club in the summer. Juventus were handed a 15-point deduction due to off-field issues and could miss out on the UEFA Champions League places.

They currently sit seventh in the Serie A table, seven points behind fourth-placed AC Milan. If Juventus don't make it into next season's Champions League, Chiesa, 25, could be one of the players to leave the club amidst interest from Barcelona.

The Italian forward has made just 17 appearances across competitions this season after having to recover from an ACL injury. He has scored two goals and provided four assists in that time.

Chiesa's agent, Fali Ramadani, has previously been involved in a few transfers with Barcelona, including those of Miralem Pjanic and Marcos Alonso. He also played his part in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Franck Kessie's moves to the Spotify Camp Nou.

Ramadani's next deal with the Catalan club could see them sign Chiesa. The Italy international is known for his powerful runs with the ball and versatility in the forward line.

Chiesa, 25, has scored 20 goals and provided 18 assists in 78 games for Juventus. His contract with the club expires in the summer of 2025 and his market value is €60 million (via Transfermarkt).

Xavi on Barcelona's La Liga title aspirations after win over Real Madrid

Barcelona beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 2-1 at home in La Liga on Sunday, March 19. Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie scored for the hosts after Vinicius Jr. had given the visitors an early lead.

The Blaugrana now hold a 12-point advantage at the top of the La Liga table over Los Blancos. With 12 games remaining, that appears to be an unassailable lead but manager Xavi Hernandez isn't counting his chickens before they hatch.

After their win over Real Madrid on Sunday, he said (via Managing Madrid):

“No, because there are 12 games left. It is a very important victory in a Clásico, it is deserved, we have been better, dominating, generating clearer chances... I am very satisfied, the team has emptied itself. It is a very important victory for us, it gives us morale and confidence. We’ve been very good.”

He added:

“The league is not definitive. We don’t feel like champions. It’s a step forward and I’m very happy for the players.

“There’s an extraordinary atmosphere. We’re having an extraordinary league. Our players suffer and I’m very proud of how they play, how life is going for them... you have to value them.”

Barcelona will next face Elche away in the league on April 1 after the upcoming international break.

