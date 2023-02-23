Barcelona are reportedly tracking AS Monaco right-back Vanderson, who is rumored to be admired by manager Xavi Hernandez.

According to a report from Diariogol (translated from Spanish to English), the Blaugrana are keen to reinforce the right side of their defense in the summer. They view Vanderson as a solid option and are aware that he will cost them €25 million, a price that could still go up as well.

It's worth noting that the Catalans secured the services of Mexican full-back Julian Araujo earlier this month. Despite Araujo's arrival, Diarigol's report suggests that they are keen to add more depth in the right-back position by bringing in Vanderson as well.

The Brazilian, 21, has enjoyed a superb season so far for Monaco. He has recorded four assists in 28 matches across competitions and has become a fixture in the French outfit's starting XI. The full-back has averaged 0.7 key passes, 4.5 successful duels, 2.5 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game in 20 Ligue 1 outings.

Vanderson joined Monaco only in January last year from Brazilian side Gremio. He has since made 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring twice and laying out seven assists.

As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona boss Xavi is positive about Vanderson's growth margin, youth and versatility. The Blaugrana will also likely get more attacking output from the youngster.

This is something they have not received in great amount from first-choice right-back Jules Kounde this season. Kounde, a centre-back by trade, has been pushed to the right flank on defense due to a lack of other alternatives.

He has certainly helped Barcelona defensively, averaging 1.2 tackles, 1.2 clearances and 0.7 interceptions per game in 15 La Liga appearances. However, the Frenchman has averaged just 0.4 key passes per game and has created only two big chances in those matches.

The Catalans notably let Sergino Dest join AC Milan on a season-long loan last summer, while Hector Bellerin left the club on a free transfer in January. Utility man Sergi Roberto, meanwhile, is currently filling in for the injured Pedri Gonzalez in midfield.

Barcelona likely to start Jules Kounde at right-back in crucial UEL tie against Manchester United

Barcelona's reported interest in AS Monaco's Vanderson will take a backseat for now as they focus on their immediate objectives. The Blaugrana will meet Manchester United at Old Trafford in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday, February 23.

Manager Xavi Hernandez chose a unique formation in the first leg against United, which ended 2-2. Jules Kounde was deployed at centre-back alongside Marcos Alonso, while Ronaldo Araujo began the game at right-back.

None of the three players seemed to be playing to their maximum capabilities as Marcus Rashford and the Red Devils ran riot in the second half.

On Thursday, Barcelona are expected to revert to their tried and tested combination in defense. Araujo and Andreas Christensen are expected to start at the heart of the backline, with Kounde and Alejandro Balde likely to man the flanks.

