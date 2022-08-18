Barcelona name asking price for Manchester United linked Sergino Dest: Reports

Barcelona have set a €20 million price tag on defender Sergino Dest amidst being linked with a move to Manchester United, as per Spanish journalist Adria Albets.

Albets states that Dest doesn't have any offers from any club, including United.

However, if Barca do part ways with the American, they will be willing to sell for around €20 million.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez doesn't want the player, but it is for this reason that demanding €20 million may prove difficult.

Dest arrived at the Nou Camp back in 2020 from Ajax for €26.2 million and has made 72 appearances, scoring three goals and contributing five assists.

He finds himself the subject of reported interest from Manchester United, with his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag currently at the helm.

Reports claim that the Manchester United boss is willing to accelerate the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in order to facilitate the arrival of Dest.

The young American made 38 appearances under the Dutch tactician at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring two goals and grabbing six assists.

The defender has three years left on his current deal with Barcelona but seems to be falling down the pecking order under Xavi.

Barcelona target Villarreal right-back Juan Foyth with Dest linked to Manchester United

Foyth (right) is a Barca target

Barcelona seem to have their eyes on a replacement for Dest and that comes in the form of Villarreal's Foyth.

The Argentinian right-back is a reported €42 million target for the Blaugrana but at such an astronomical price, it remains to be seen if a move will occur.

Foyth joined the Yellow Submarine on a permanent deal last summer, having spent the season prior on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

He made 38 appearances for Unai Emery's side last campaign and his manager has spoken on his situation.

The Spaniard said via the aforementioned report:

"Foyth is very happy here, he is very grateful to the club and he gives me a lot of peace of mind, We know what the player thinks and what the club wants. The only thing we don’t know is what Barcelona wants or thinks.

He added:

"If someone pays a player’s clause or a player tells us that he has a very attractive offer, it can affect things. The market is open and there can be unwanted exits."

Juan Foyth @JuanMFoyth #UECL Arrancamos @laliga con una victoria en Valladolid. Ahora mente puesta en el jueves, empieza nuestro camino en Europa Arrancamos @laliga con una victoria en Valladolid. Ahora mente puesta en el jueves, empieza nuestro camino en Europa 🔜 #UECL https://t.co/yf7pC9JzA4

The Argentine has four years left on his current deal at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

However, given Barca's astounding transfer window thus far, it would be no surprise to see him make the switch to the Nou Camp.

