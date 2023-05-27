Barcelona in negotiations with star man over contract extension- Reports

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Ousmane Dembele over a new contract at the Spotify Camp Nou.

The French winger came close to leaving on a free transfer last summer when he ran out his deal at the club. He ultimately signed a two-year extension with Barca which included a €50 million release clause.

Such an amount for a player of his ilk would certainly attract suitors. Bayern Munich were linked with a move in March while a recent report from L'Equipe (h/t SPORT) claims Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are tracking his situation at Barcelona.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are in negotiations with Dembele over extending his current deal. The 26-year-old is considered a key player under manager Xavi Hernandez, who has favored him in his XI whenever he has been available this season.

Despite a serious hamstring injury earlier this year, the France international has still racked up 33 appearances across competitions this term, registering eight goals and seven assists in the process. When he is fit and on song, there are hardly any better wingers than him in Europe.

Dembele can create goal-scoring chances in plenty for his teammates and has the pace and skills to leave defenders in the dust. The two-footed winger is also in his prime years, which makes it understandable why Barcelona are eager to retain him beyond the summer.

Barca also have Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres as their options down the wing. But Dembele evidently remains Xavi's preferred pick down the right flank.

Xavi says replacing Sergio Busquets will be key to Barcelona's success next season

Xavi Hernandez believes replacing Sergio Busquets will be key if Barcelona want to compete for titles next season.

The 34-year-old will leave the club as a free agent this summer, ending his 18-year stay at the club. During that time, he has made a staggering 721 appearances for them and won 32 trophies at the club level.

Barca's La Liga game against Mallorca on Sunday (May 28) will be Busquets' last at Spotify Camp Nou. Speaking ahead of the game, Xavi said. via France24.com:

"We have to find this piece, if we want to compete well next year, we have to find it. For me it's fundamental as a coach... A player who has been so important for us, on and off the pitch, is leaving, so we have to find a very important player to replace Busquets."

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves has been touted as a potential summer recruitment. However, it is believed that Xavi doesn't see him as a perfect fit for his midfield.

