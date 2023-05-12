Joan Laporta eyeing move to sign Premier League star despite Xavi not wanting him at Barcelona: Reports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly keen to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves against Xavi Hernandez's wishes.

The Spanish tactician, as per ESPN, is unconvinced that Neves will be a right fit for Barca. He wants to sign Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi instead but Real Sociedad's €70 million valuation is proving too high to meet.

Neves, 26, is represented by Jorge Mendes, who shares a close relationship with Laporta. A potential swap with Ansu Fati has been touted this summer, which could help Barcelona with their financial situation to a huge extent.

Many were surprised when the highly rated Portuguese midfielder opted to join then-Championship outfit Wolves in July 2017. He helped them win the second-division title in his debut season and has since been one of the Premier League's finest defensive playmakers.

Neves likes to play as a No. 6 - just in front of the centre-backs - and dictates play from deep. He also has a knack for scoring outrageous long-range goals and is often seen making runs to the edge of the box to support his team's frontline.

Neves is one of Wolves' finest players in recent history and has already racked up 250 career appearances for the club. He has scored 30 goals and provided 13 assists during that time.

Barcelona's desire to sign him could have increased after Sergio Busquets' recent announcement that he will leave the club as a free agent this summer. However, it could also lead to an internal clash between Laporta and Xavi, considering the latter's reluctance to onboard the 39-cap Portugal international.

Barcelona boss gives verdict on potential La Liga title win against local rivals

Barcelona will win La Liga if they beat local rivals Espanyol on Sunday (May 14) at Cornella-El Prat. They lead the league table by 13 points with just five games left in the season.

Speaking about the prospect of winning La Liga at Espanyol's home turf, Xavi Hernandez told reporters before his team's 1-0 win against Osasuna on May 2, via BarcaBlaugranes:

"I would like to win it as soon as possible, I am very excited, the club needs it, the team, the staff, the players... it would be a great season. We can’t choose where to win it. We have to win the league regardless of where we do it. The sooner the better."

This will be the Catalan giants' first league title triumph since the 2018-19 season and their second trophy under Xavi. Barca won the Supercopa de Espana in January by beating Real Madrid 3-1 in the final.

Poll : 0 votes