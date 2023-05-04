Jorge Mendes proposes swap deal involving Ansu Fati and Premier League star to help Barcelona's FFP situation - Reports

Jorge Mendes recently spent two days in Barcelona, reportedly working on the futures of Barcelona winger Ansu Fati and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

According to COPE journalist Helena Condis (h/t Relevo), the Portuguese superagent has been offering Neves to Barcelona for months. However, the Catalan giants believe players such as Martin Zubimendi and Sofyan Amrabat suit the pivot role more.

Fati's future at Barcelona, meanwhile, continues to generate debate. The 20-year-old wants to stay at the Spotify Camp Nou but Mendes has offered Barca a proposal to swap him for Neves plus cash.

This could help Barcelona's financial fair play (FFP) situation to a large extent as it would help them open up a large salary space on their books. In the event of an exchange, Barca can place a high valuation on Fati, say €70, while Wolves can rate Neves at €50 million.

The deal would then comprise both players swapping clubs, while Barca would receive €20 million in cash. Hence, Barca can then obtain a fair play of 70 + 20 = €90 million on their books.

If Neves signs a four-year deal, then the amortization of his transfer fee from the first year, i.e. €12.5, will be deducted from this. Hence, Barca can then put down €77.5 million on paper in their favor from such a deal, helping their FFP situation to a big extent.

The move, however, is not an easy one to complete. Barca aren't entirely convinced by Neves (26), while Fati is adamant about staying with the Blaugrana, regardless of what his father may have said about the club earlier this year.

Xavi frustrated with Barcelona's finishing in Osasuna win

Barcelona had to wait until the 85th minute to score their first and only goal of the La Liga match against Osasuna on May 2.

The Catalan giants took 21 shots and kept 77% of the ball against their opponents at home. However, they were very wasteful up front, managing just four shots within the framework of the goal.

Osasuna hoped to get a point out of this game after being reduced to 10 men in the 27th minute. Barca kept putting pressure and prevailed in the dying embers of the game.

After the full-time whistle, Xavi said, via Marca (h/t Football-Espana):

"I think we suffered too much. We have missed very clear chances. They have defended well, but in the end Jordi’s goal has arrived... It’s a very important step. La Liga is almost won."

Barca are now on the cusp of winning their first La Liga title since the 2018-19 season. They have a 13-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid with just five games left.

