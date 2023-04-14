Barcelona want to sign Premier League star but deal hinges on Sergio Busquets' future and FFP regulations - Reports

Barcelona reportedly want to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, but the deal could hinge on two important factors.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT (h/t @BarcaUniversal on Twitter), Sergio Busquets' contract situation and Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations could prevent Neves' arrival at Spotify Camp Nou. The Spanish midfielder, 34, could leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Busquets is reportedly considering his future at Barca and there is a chance that he will leave the club 18 years after his arrival in La Masia. Meanwhile, Barca's financial troubles are well documented.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has time and again called out the Catalan giants for their economic inefficiency. He has even claimed that the club cannot register new signings or new contracts unless they reduce their wage bill by €400-600 million.

Neves, 26, is in the prime years of his playing career. A move to Barcelona would be a big step up for the Wolves midfielder, with his side 13th in the Premier League table this season.

For all his quality, Neves hasn't played in a UEFA Champions League match in over six years. The Catalan giants are also believed to be in contact with Ilkay Gundogan over a potential free transfer from Manchester City this summer. Neves, meanwhile, cannot leave as a free agent until at least July 2024.

Barcelona need 10 wins from 10 to break La Liga points record

Real Madrid managed 100 points under manager Jose Mourinho in the 2011-12 season - a record at the time. Barcelona matched that tally the following campaign.

No team in La Liga has touched a three-figure points tally since then. Barcelona have a chance to become outright holders of the record if they win all of their remaining games this season.

Currently, the Catalan giants have 72 points from 28 games - 13 more than second-placed Real Madrid. Barca's goalless draw against Girona on April 10 at Spotify Camp Nou came as a setback.

However, they still have a chance to reach 102 points if they win 10 league games for the first team this season. The last time they managed 10 or more consecutive victories in a league campaign was in 2015-16, when they won the treble.

Achieving the same feat is improbable but not impossible this term. Xavi Hernandez, however, has said that neither he nor his players are paying attention to the record as of now.

One can imagine that they will pay heed to it as long as it remains mathematically possible when they enter the final few weeks of the campaign.

Poll : 0 votes