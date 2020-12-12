Barcelona News Roundup: Arthur highlights key difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, Koeman blasts 'lies' about player unrest, and more - 12th December 2020

Former Spanish champions Barcelona have gotten off to a poor start to the league campaign with just 14 points from their opening 10 games. The ninth-placed LaLiga Santander side have already lost a staggering four games in this period, statistically making it their worst start to a league campaign since 1987. Barcelona even saw their 100% record in the UEFA Champions League broken by Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus after a 3-0 loss at home.

However, with qualification now out of the way, Ronald Koeman and co would hope to get their league season back on track with a string of positive results. Ahead of their clash against Levante, here, we take a look at the latest Barcelona news.

Ronald Koeman says rumours of player unrest are 'lies'

FC Barcelona boss Koeman

Barcelona coach Koeman has hit back at rumours suggesting that his players are not happy with the tactics employed by him. These rumours emerged after their 3-0 loss to Juventus and claimed that some players were not comfortable with Koeman's preferred 4-2-3-1 set up. However, the Dutchman was quick to refute these claims. Addressing these rumours, Koeman said;

"That is not true, it's a lie. The players would have said. We speak. I feel supported by the players. If I didn't have their confidence, I wouldn't be able to do my job. So I feel comfortable, although worried about the situation in the league, as any coach would be. We must improve things."

1 - Barcelona are the first team ever to have two goalscorers aged 17 or under in a single Champions League match (Ansu Fati and Pedri). Future. pic.twitter.com/FoXmfyNhI0 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 20, 2020

The former Valencia manager added,

"Results aren't at the level expected. We're lacking concentration at set plays and throw-ins. We must be more aggressive in certain moments. We're the team that creates the most chances, but we don't take enough. Add all that together and it explains the losses we've had."

Koeman changed Barcelona's traditional 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1 upon his appointment at the helm of the club in the summer.

Barcelona considering move for Gigi Donnarumma

AC Milan star Donnarumma

The Blaugrana are reportedly considering a move for AC Milan star Gigi Donnarumma amidst the ongoing financial crisis, as per reports. The Italian star's future is uncertain as his contract is set to expire come summer, and the Rossoneri are yet to agree to a renewal with his notorious agent, Mino Raiola.

Barcelona could take advantage of the situation and get him on a free transfer despite already possessing one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has been linked with big-money moves to Bayern Munich and Chelsea in the past.

However, they might still find it difficult to prise him away from Milan has he is keen on remaining at the club. Speaking on his future, Donnarumma said;

"If I want to stay? Of course, my agent will discuss it with the club. There is no problem. Mino [Raiola] knows what to do, the club will see. Meanwhile, I want to enjoy this moment."

Arthur highlights key difference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Messi and Ronaldo in action

Very few players have had the opportunity to line up alongside both Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and Arthur is one of them. The Juventus star at just 24 years of age has played with two of the game's greatest ever players, and has shed some light on a key difference between the five-time and six-time Ballon d'Or winners.

Speaking on Messi and Ronaldo, Arthur said;

"They're champions above all else. In this, [Leo] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always. If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It's impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best."

45 - Lionel Messi made 45 direct free kick shots in his last 41 games in all competitions for Barcelona and scored just once (vs Osasuna in July 2020). He scored four of his previous 12. Failure. pic.twitter.com/uAqCm57B9F — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

Barcelona's former Brazilian midfielder added,

"Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a team-mate in need, and he inspires fierce determination. He trains like an animal, he doesn't know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He leaves nothing to chance."

Ronaldo and Messi locked horns just recently in the final game of their UCL group stage fixtures, and the former came out on top, scoring two goals on the night to fire Juventus to a win over Barcelona.

