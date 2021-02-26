Barcelona News Roundup: Barca have agreement with two players says presidential candidate, Mohamed Salah urged to join Blaugrana and more - 26 February 2021

One of the Barcelona presidential candidates has revealed that they have an agreement with an attacker and a defender over a move.

Barcelona have a high-profile game in the La Liga tomorrow as they take on Sevilla. The Catalans cannot afford to slip up now if they want to keep league leaders Atletico Madrid within sight. The Barcelona presidential elections will happen on March 7th and it will have a significant impact on their transfer plans.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 February 2021.

Victor Font reacts to Joan Laporta's project unveiling

The Barcelona presidential candidates' election campaigns are heating up. Victor Font and Joan Laporta are the two frontrunners for the role and they have already been at odds over multiple issues.

Now Victor Font has taken a jab at Joan Laporta by claiming that the latter has no plan. Yesterday, Joan Laporta revealed the name of his project and the personnel who would be onboarded if he is to be elected Barcelona president.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Font has taken a jab at Laporta saying that his plans are outdated. Font said:

“Laporta implies that with the memory of the past it is already enough… And in 2021 there is nothing that resembles his era. Everything has changed and nothing from his experience works today."

Font also added that Laporta has not gone about assigning the roles in a structured manner and that he is just throwing names.

“Laporta has not submitted a role distribution chart; he has not explained how he will carry out his project. He is accompanied by several people, but he has said nothing.”

He topped it off by saying that Laporta has no plan in place and that he would stay at home if he was as unprepared as the latter was.

“I say that the ‘the emperor has no clothes’ because many people want Laporta when he doesn’t have a clear project.

I’m accused of criticizing Laporta. I don’t criticize Laporta. We’re in the elections, and if I can’t explain my project, I’ll stay at home. The fact that he doesn’t have a project isn’t my opinion. They don’t have a plan.

“Mr. Laporta has introduced people who support him, but he has explained nothing.”

Jay-Jay Okocha urges Mohamed Salah to join Barcelona

Former Paris Saint-Germain star Jay-Jay Okocha believes that Mohamed Salah has run out of energy for Liverpool and should secure a switch to Barcelona. Soeaking to ONTime Sports (via Kingfut ), Okocha said:

“If there is a chance to join Barcelona, I advise Salah to go there. His energy has run out with Liverpool. The situation is now regressing in Liverpool, and Salah must leave the Premier League. If there is any chance to join Barcelona, I advise him to go there.”

Though Mohamed Salah has been linked with Barcelona in the past, it doesn't look like the Cules are in any sort of sortof position financially to be able to pull off a signing that could cost them as much as the Egyptian would.

Toni Freixa says he has agreement with an attacker and a defender

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has made a big claim with respect to the club's summer recruitment plans. He has claimed that he has an agreement in place with an attacker and a defender if he goes on to win the presidential elections.

Toni Freixa told Cadena Ser (via Sport):

“There’s an agreement with two players in attack and defence, any player that wants to win the Ballon d’Or knows that they’re only going to be able to win it if they wear Barcelona’s shirt.”