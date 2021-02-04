Barcelona News Roundup: Barca angry with PSG's pursuit of Lionel Messi, Manchester United star convinces youngster to not join Blaugrana and more- 4 February 2021

Barcelona are not pleased with Paris Saint-Germain's public pursuit of Messi and Ronald Koeman has lashed out at their latest actions.

Barcelona registered a gripping comeback win over Granada in the Copa Del Rey last night. Antoine Griezmann and Jordi Alba got braces while Frenkie De Jong also got on the scoresheet.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 February 2021.

Sergi Roberto could face an injury relapse

Granada v Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Sergi Roberto picked up another injury in last night's Copa Del Rey match against Granada. According to AS, he is set to face another spell on the sidelines. Roberto had only recently returned from an injury layoff after getting hurt in November in Barcelona's game against Atletico Madrid.

Roberto had to be taken off in the 57th minute of the game against Granadaa after he felt something in his thigh. It was later confirmed by Barcelona that he had an issue with the quadriceps of his right thigh. The extent of his injury is yet to be ascertained.

OFFICIAL: Sergi Roberto has discomfort in his right thigh. Further tests will be performed soon to know the exact extent of the injury. #FCB 🇪🇸🚨 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) February 3, 2021

Marcus Rashford convinces youngster Shoretire to snub Barcelona

Shola Shoretire (centre)

According to Daily Mail, 17-year-old Manchester United youngster Shola Shoretire has snubbed a host of European giants after speaking to Marcus Rashford. The youngster is now inching closer towards putting pen to paper on a new deal with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have been desperate to tie him down to a new contract. Several European giants including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have been keeping tabs on his progress.

The teenager, who just turned 17, plays for the u-23 side and has reportedly already trained with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team.

The Old Trafford outfit has been worried about the external interest in him but the youngster is reportedly convinced about pledging his future to the club after talking to Manchester United academy graduates Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Barcelona annoyed with Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi pursuit

Ronald Koeman and Lionel Messi

Very recently, Angel Di Maria talked in a recent interview about his dream of joining forces with Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain. Needless to say, Barcelona are not pleased with Paris Saint-Germain's public flirtations with Lionel Messi. AS claims that Barcelona are angered by these actions.

Ronald Koeman lashed out at Angel Di Maria's comments too. He said (via SkySports),

"It's wrong to say such things, especially because it heats up our Champions League match even more. I think it's not fair and it's disrespectful to talk so much about one player who is still playing for Barcelona.

"I think it is disrespectful to talk so much about Leo while he is playing for Barcelona, especially before a Champions League match against them."