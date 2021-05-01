Barcelona News Roundup: Barca identify 24-year-old star as Neymar alternative, Dressing room unhappy with Ronald Koeman's game management and more - 1 May 2021

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Neymar but their financial difficulties are forcing them to look at other options.

Barcelona let slip a great opportunity to get to the top of the La Liga table after conceding a 2-1 loss to Granada in midweek. They remain third in the La Liga table, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, the club's board is busy preparing ahead of what could be a busy summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 May 2021.

Juventus interested in Francisco Trincao

Juventus could do business with Barcelona for a second consecutive summer transfer window. After swapping Miralem Pjanic for Arthur Melo, Juventus are now looking at the possibility of signing Francisco Trincao, according to ilBianconero.

Trincao has found game time difficult to come by under Ronald Koeman and the 21-year-old has started just two games in La Liga. He has come off the bench 24 times. Juventus have tried to sign Trincao in the past, during his time in Braga, but could never agree a deal with the Portuguese side.

Trincao's versatility is appealing to Juventus. He can play as a winger on either flank or even as an attacking midfielder.

Barcelona dressing room unhappy with Koeman's game management

As per multiple reports, the Barcelona dressing room is not happy with manager Ronald Koeman's in-game management after suffering a shock defeat at the hands of Granada. It is claimed that although the players admire Ronald Koeman for his straightforwardness, they believe that his ability to read the game could be greatly improved.

Ronald Koeman was shown a red card for his confronting the fourth official and he won't be able to sit in the dugout for Barcelona's next two matches. It has been claimed that some of the biggest names in the Barcelona squad voiced their discontent with Koeman's substitutions after the loss to Granada.

There is a feeling among the squad that they have thrown away months of hard work by conceding a defeat in what could have been a season-defining match for the club. However, Mundo Deportivo claim the squad are still in support of Koeman and want him to remain at the helm as they are aware of the improvements they've made as a team since the start of the season.

Barcelona lining up Mikel Oyarzabal as Neymar alternative

Barcelona are reportedly interested in bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou. But it won't be easy given their financial position. On top of that, Neymar's recent comments on being happier than ever at Paris Saint-Germain suggest that bringing him back could prove to be really difficult.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have already started looking at other options and have identified Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal as an alternative. The Catalans want to strengthen their left flank and Oyarzabal has grown into one of the best wingers in the Spanish top-flight.

He has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists in 28 appearances in La Liga this season. He is a creative player who has stood out for his intelligence and decision-making in the final third.