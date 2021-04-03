Barcelona News Roundup: Barca open talks for Juventus star, Blaugrana draw up a list of Erling Haaland alternatives and more - 3 April 2021

Mino Raiola discussed a potential deal for one of his clients, who is currently playing for Juventus, when he met Barcelona's representatives two days back.

There has been a sense of optimism in Barcelona ever since Joan Laporta was elected club president. The Catalans have fought their way back into the La Liga title race and the club's top brass is working relentlessly behind the scenes ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 3 April 2021.

Rivaldo thinks Manchester City are bluffing and that they still want Lionel Messi

Barcelona legend Rivaldo is not ready to buy the recent reports that suggest Manchester City are ready to bow out of the race to sign Lionel Messi. However, he believes that if Barcelona were to sign Sergio Aguero, that would convince Messi to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

Rivaldo told Betfair:

"The press is reporting that City have given up on signing Messi for next season, but I always have my doubts about these types of stories.

"Generally, when a club dismisses speculation about a transfer target it actually means the opposite, with the club remaining interested and just making a strategical bluff."

On Barcelona potentially making a move for Sergio Aguero in the summer, Rivaldo said:

"Signing Aguero on a free transfer could be a coup for Barcelona. He has a good relationship with Lionel Messi and, with Barca missing Luis Suárez this season, Aguero would probably go straight into the starting 11. His arrival could also help new club president Joan Laporta persuade Messi to stay at the club."

💬 Rivaldo: "Signing Agüero on a free transfer could be a coup for Barça. He has a good relationship with Messi and with Barça missing Luis Suárez this season, Agüero would probably go straight into the starting 11." [betfair] — FCBarcelonaFl (@FCBarcelonaFl) April 2, 2021

Barcelona draw up list of Erling Haaland alternatives

As the most sought-after player in Europe at the moment, Erling Haaland will cost a fortune to any club that eventually signs him.

That Barcelona are serious about signing Haaland came as a surprise to many but according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are not putting all their eggs in one basket and have a list of alternatives in case they are unsuccessful in their attempt to sign the Borussia Dortmund striker.

The list includes Inter Milan strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak.

(🌕) In case the signing of Erling Håland becomes complicated, Barcelona has other alternatives — with one of them being Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Although, the English Club is unlikely to sell the player for anywhere less than €100M. @Luis_F_Rojo #Transfers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) April 3, 2021

Barcelona discusses Matthijs De Ligt with Mino Raiola

Barcelona president Joan Laporta enquired about Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt to his agent Mino Raiola when the latter came to Barcelona to discuss a potential deal for Erling Haaland, according to El Chiringuito via Football Italia.

One of Ronald Koeman's main objectives for the summer is shoring up their defense and he wants to sign two centre-backs to that effect. However, De Ligt is an important member of the Juventus sqaand Barcelona will have to break the bank in order to sign him.