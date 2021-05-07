Barcelona News Roundup: Barca open talks to sign AS Monaco star, Club preparing to welcome Luis Suarez back to the Camp Nou - 7 May 2021

Barcelona are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer and have joined the race to sign one of AS Monaco's most promising players.

Barcelona sit third in the La Liga table, two points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, and will face them in a potential title-decider on Saturday. Meanwhile, the club are also preparing ahead of what is expected to be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 May 2021.

Ansu Fati undergoes yet another surgery

It has gone from bad to worse for Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati. The youngster, who hurt his left knee back in November, has been out ever since. Certain unforeseen complications arose during his recovery and the club has now released a statement on their official website about the youngster undergoing a check-up arthroscopy in Porto.

Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's potential title-decider against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, Ronald Koeman offered an update on the youngster's condition. He said:

"I haven’t spoken yet with Ansu. I spoke to him before he left. He spoke with our doctor yesterday and we wished him well. It’s true that the poor kid has had some bad luck.

"There are a few things that didn’t go well. I don’t want to talk about it much more. It’s been 5-6 months and the most important thing right now is he gets better and he can be with us hopefully next season.

"It’s been an important loss, to miss a player like him, the most important thing is he recovers well."

Barcelona preparing a tribute for Luis Suarez on Camp Nou return

Atletico Madrid - Press Conference And Training Session

Luis Suarez joined Barcelona in 2014 and contributed generously to the Catalans' successes over the subsequent six years. However, he was not given a hero's goodbye and was shown the exit door rather abruptly last summer. Suarez has since opened up on how he felt mistreated by Barcelona.

But according to RAC1, Barcelona are preparing a small tribute to the champion striker when he comes to the Camp Nou tomorrow to play for Atletico Madrid in a potential title-decider.

The club's former manager, headed by Josep Maria Bartomeu, is responsible for the disrespect meted out to Suarez and under new president Joan Laporta, Barcelona are all set to pay homage to the Uruguayan who played some of the best football of his career at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.



An iconic Barcelona partnership, now going head-to-head for the Spanish title.



This is BIG 🍿 pic.twitter.com/fLEe6HHU8S — Goal (@goal) May 7, 2021

Barcelona to battle Paris Saint-Germain for Caio Henrique

Caio Henrique (pic courtesy: AS Monaco official website)

According to Portuguese media outlet UOL, Barcelona have set their sights on AS Monaco left-back Caio Henrique and have already made contact with the Ligue 1 outfit. Caio Henrique, who joined AS Monaco from Atletico Madrid for €8 million last year, has impressed in his first season in France and has provided four assists in 23 starts in Ligue 1.

Paris Saint-Germain have also registered an interest in the 23-year-old who is valued between €25-€30 million by AS Monaco. Barcelona are looking to find a long-term replacement for the ageing Jordi Alba.

Junior Firpo, who was earlier roped in as a potential replacement for Alba, has struggled to hit his stride at Barcelona and is likely to be offloaded in the summer.

🚨[ @brunoandrd-UOL Esporte] | Barcelona are interested in Monaco’s Brazilian left-back, Caio Henrique. The club has already made initial contact to get information on the transfer amount. Caio is estimated at 25-30 million euros. PSG is also interested in the player. pic.twitter.com/5WYqL7u1uP — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) May 6, 2021