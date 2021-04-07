Barcelona News Roundup: Barca ready to offer two stars in exchange for Neymar, Manchester City's stance on Lionel Messi transfer revealed and more - 6 April 2021

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer two of their top stars in a swap deal for Neymar Jr.

Barcelona beat Real Valladolid 1-0 last night thanks to a 90th-minute winner from Ousmane Dembele. The win takes them to within a point of league leaders Atletico Madrid and now they are truly in the hunt for the La Liga title. The Catalans are keeping themselves busy as they prepare ahead of what could be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 April 2021.

Barcelona youngster Oscar Mingueza says Eric Garcia is welcome at the club

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia is expected to seal a return to his former club Barcelona on a free this summer. Oscar Mingueza is one of Barcelona's current options at centre-back and is out of contract in the summer but he insists he is happy to welcome Garcia back to the club saying it's a privilege to be playing with the best.

Speaking to La Vanguardia via Le 10 Sport, Mingueza said:

“Is Eric Garcia in his place? Yes, he's a player who grew up in La Masia and also grew up in (Pep) Guardiola's Manchester City, which is a team that has a very similar philosophy to Barça, to press and have very advanced lines.

"He is a spectacular central defender, who has made very good games with the national team and here we need the best. And for me, it's a privilege to be alongside the best."

Manchester City waiting for Lionel Messi to make up his mind

Ever since Lionel Messi informed Barcelona last summer that he wanted to leave the club, Manchester City have been waiting to pounce. Messi's situation has definitely improved at Barcelona and is thriving under new manager Ronald Koeman and has the backing of the new club president Joan Laporta.

But his future remains unresolved and it has been widely suggested that Lionel Messi will only take a decision once the season draws to a close. According to Marca, Manchester City remain interested in securing his services but are now waiting for Messi to make clear that he wants to leave Barcelona.

Manchester City do not want to go to war with Barcelona and won't make a move for him unless and until Lionel Messi makes the decision that he wants to leave.

Barcelona willing to offer Dembele and Griezmann in exchange for Neymar

Neymar has put his contract talks at Paris Saint-Germain on hold as he seeks a return to Barcelona. Now as per Sport, Barcelona are interested in bringing him back to the Camp Nou and are willing to offer the pair of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele to PSG in exchange for the Brazilian.

Barcelona are cash-strapped and a player exchange deal is the only way they can make a signing as big as Neymar's. Paris Saint-Germain's stance on the offer is not clear at this point. The report also adds that Barcelona are more likely to sign Neymar in the summer of 2022 when he becomes a free agent.

