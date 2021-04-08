Barcelona News Roundup: Joan Laporta discusses three signings with super-agent Mino Raiola, Barca to battle Fulham for Watford star and more - 8 April 2021

Barcelona are looking to sign three of Mino Raiola's clients and Erling Haaland isn't one of them.

It's El Clasico time again and the stakes are high this time around. Barcelona and Real Madrid are within touching distance of league leaders Atletico Madrid and this is the best chance for both teams to put one over on the other. Barcelona are amping up their transfer activity as well now that Joan Laporta has been elected president.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 8 April 2021.

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Michael Zorc delivers Erling Haaland transfer statement

Borussia Dortmund v DSC Arminia Bielefeld - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc insists the club are not looking to sell star striker Erling Haaland in the summer. Haaland has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe thanks to his sensational performances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Zorc reportedly met with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola to inform him that the club plans to keep the player at all costs. Zorc said (via Express):

"Yesterday I spoke to Mino Raiola. We’ve made our intentions very clear. It's no problem when Alfie [Haaland's father] and Mino want to take a sunbathe on the Mediterranean Sea. I am relaxed because I know what we want.

"I don't see the need to set deadlines at the moment [for transfers]. With Erling Haaland, we have a clear stance, which we have communicated to the parties involved."

Advertisement

Barcelona in race with Fulham for Domingos Quina

SD Huesca v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona and Fulham are interested in Watford midfielder Domingos Quina who is currently on loan at Granada, according to Daily Mail. Quina has impressed for Granada since joining in February and has scored two goals in five starts for the La Liga outfit.

Barcelona have reportedly been keeping tabs on Quina for a long time. Quina has adapted to life in La Liga quite well and has scored brilliant goals against Huesca and Elche.

Reflecting upon his future, Quina said:

“I’ve not thought about the future. At the moment, I’m still a Watford player. I have one more year left (on my contract) with an option (to extend).

It’s really nice to hear all of the interest in me and it is one thing that keeps me motivated because I want to be the best I can be and play in a team that wants to win trophies. That keeps me driving forward.”

Advertisement

An interview with Granada midfielder Domingos Quina on why they can shock Man Utd tonight, his new life in Spain and why he will return to Watford at the end of the season. https://t.co/NaHNOc1EHH — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) April 8, 2021

Joan Laporta talks with Mino Raiola about Pogba, De Vrij and De Ligt

Paul Pogba in action

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sign Erling Haaland next year. But club president Laporta has spoken to Haaland's agent Mino Raiola over three other signings. OkDiario claims that the Barcelona president has discussed the signings of Paul Pogba, Matthijs De Ligt and Stefan De Vrij.

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba have both been on Barcelona's radar for a while now. Pogba is yet to extend his contract at Manchester United and the Red Devils could cash in on him this summer if he doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal.

However, Matthijs De Ligt was signed for a sum of €75 million in 2019 and he is viewed as a future leader at Juventus. The Bianconeri unlikely to part with him this summer. Inter Milan defender Stefan De Vrij is also tipped to leave in the summer.

❗️| De Ligt dreams to sign for Barcelona. His move to Juventus hasn’t been what he fully expected and he would love to sign for the Catalan club. [@gerardromero] pic.twitter.com/rkxKdTfSWl — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) April 4, 2021