Barcelona News Roundup: Juventus offer Paulo Dybala in exchange for Barca star, Blaugrana optimistic about signing Erling Haaland and more - 29 March 2021

Barcelona have a great chance to land Paulo Dybala. But they will need to part with one of their best players at the moment.

Barcelona have been doing pretty well domestically and have worked their way back into the title race. Now that Joan Laporta has been elected as the president of the club, the Catalans can start preparing ahead of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 29 March 2021.

Eric Garcia talks down Barcelona links

Fulham v Manchester City - Premier League

Amid reports that his move to Barcelona is one step away from being sealed, Manchester City defender Eric Garcia chose to play down those links. Speaking to reporters about his future after Spain's 2-1 win over Georgia, Eric Garcia said (via Mundo Deportivo)

“I‘m focused on what concerns me, now with the national team there is a very important match against Kosovo coming up, and then what comes will come. I don’t know if it will be Barça.

“The team deserved it, against Greece we found a penalty that leveled the game for us and today we competed to the fullest. We deserve it for a spectacular attitude."

📊| Eric García vs Georgia.



• 147 Touches.

• 131/139 Passes.

• 4/5 Accurate Long Balls.

• 2/4 Duels Won.

• 2 Aerials Won.

• 3 Interceptions.

• 11 Ball Recoveries.

• 0 Fouls.

• 0 Times Dribbled Past.



Another solid performance! pic.twitter.com/XjjInY9q6Z — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) March 28, 2021

Barcelona feeling optimistic about signing Erling Haaland

1. FC Koeln v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland's name is getting thrown around in rumours these days with a raft of European giants being credited with an interest in him. According to Sport, Barcelona are feeling optimistic about their chances of signing the Borussia Dortmund striker.

Despite being cash-strapped, Barcelona view Haaland as a 'strategic' and 'vital' signing. The report on Sport claims that Barcelona could sign Haaland for €150 million. Haaland has a €75 million release clause that will come into effect next year. As such, Dortmund will look to cash in on him this summer.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell two of their starters to sign one or two of their starters.

Juventus to offer Paulo Dybala in exchange for Frenkie De Jong

Juventus v Udinese Calcio - Serie A

According to reports in the Spanish press (via TuttoJuve), Juventus are considering offering Paulo Dybala to Barcelona in a swap deal for Frenkie De Jong. Juventus have reportedly lost patience with Dybala, whose season has been blighted by injuries.

The Bianconeri have not been able to come to an agreement with Dybala over an extension and are now open to cashing in on him this summer. However, Barcelona only signed Frenkie De Jong a couple of seasons back for a huge sum of money.

Paulo Dybala is set to be placed on the transfer list this summer by Juventus. (Source: Corriere dello Sport) pic.twitter.com/LogUqz1Qw7 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 25, 2021