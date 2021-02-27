Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi could stay at Barca, Blaugrana to battle Newcastle United for Leicester youngster and more - 27 February 2021

Barcelona have received a major boost as Lionel Messi is displeased with Paris Saint-Germain's actions.

It's an important week for Barcelona where they will take on Sevilla twice, once in the La Liga and once in the Copa Del Rey. Both games are important and Ronald Koeman will want his side to make a statement over the next two games.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 February 2021.

Lautaro Martinez says he was in negotiations with Barcelona

Barcelona wanted to sign Lautaro Martinez as a replacement for Luis Suarez. However, after being unsettled at Inter Milan, the forward is finally ready to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Now, Lautaro Martinez has told the Gazzetta dello Sport, that he was indeed in negotiations with Barcelona last summer.

“It’s true, I was in negotiations with Barcelona. I was clear with [Antonio] Conte, I told him: I am only thinking about Inter, this is not going to affect me. However, it all belongs in the past. I am going to sign a contract extension with Inter.

“I don’t know when there will be an official announcement. Meanwhile, I play. My future is here, I see myself in Milan for a long time. I like everything about this city. The food, the fans, the team. I only have positive feelings.”

Newcastle United to battle Barcelona for Sidnei Tavares

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce wants to bring Leicester City starlet Sidnei Tavares to St. James. The youngster joined Leicester City in the summer of 2018 but has struggled to break into the senior side.

As per Noticias ao Minuto, Newcastle United have to fend off competition from the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Sevilla, Almeria and Nice. In addition to them, Barcelona have also been reported to be in the hunt for Tavares.

Lionel Messi could stay at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is growing open to the idea of staying at Barcelona beyond the summer, as per Marca. The Argentine has been unsettled at Barcelona where he has spent all of his professional career.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have been closely linked with Messi. However, Messi was left angry after being mocked up in a Paris Saint-Germain jersey while he is unsettled at Barcelona.

The report adds that Mess is seeking a guarantee to stay at Barcelona. Messi wants the club to invest in a sporting project which would be like a blueprint to the club's success in the future.