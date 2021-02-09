Barcelona News Roundup: Manchester City draw up new plan to sign Lionel Messi, Reason why Junior Firpo wasn't sold in January revealed and more - 9 February 2021

Barcelona will need to fend off a handful of potential suitors if they're to keep Lionel Messi. And it won't be easy.

It looks like Barcelona are going through a phase of revival under Ronald Koeman after a series of positive results. The club has a very important game coming up against Sevilla in the Copa Del Rey and there is a lot going on off the pitch as well with the presidential elections coming up.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 9 February 2021.

Ivan Rakitic says he would never celebrate against Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Croatian international Ivan Rakitic enjoyed a great spell at Barcelona before swapping the red and blue kit for the white one at Sevilla this past summer.

In the buildup to the midweek Copa Del Rey semi-final game against Barcelona, the 32-year-old revealed in an interview with AS that he wouldn't ever celebrate against his former side. Rakitic said:

“I wouldn’t celebrate a goal against Barcelona. I will always carry them with me.

“Things that were discussed were not fulfilled with me, but there I have lived many beautiful moments. My little daughter was born in Barcelona, I have many friends in the city and a lot of affection from the fans, which is mutual.”

Barcelona rejected AC Milan's and Arsenal's moves for Junior Firpo

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Junior Firpo was tipped to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window after he was gauged to not be up to the standards expected of someone who's supposed to take over from Jordi Alba.

But now Fabrizio Romano has revealed via Calciomercato.com that Barcelona rejected two offers for Junior Firpo this winter transfer window. Both Arsenal and AC Milan were interested in signing him on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, Firpo did not want to leave the club in the winter for personal reasons and Barcelona could not afford to let him leave as they could not find a replacement.

Manchester City draw up new plan to sign Lionel Messi

Granada v Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain rumors have been gaining momentum but Manchester City are not ready to bow out of the race to secure the Argentine's services just yet. According to ESPN, they are set to make a fresh attempt to convince the Argentine to join the Etihad outfit over the next couple of months.

Manchester City have taken note of Barcelona's frustration with Paris Saint-Germain's public pursuit of Messi and are willing to go about their business in a more patient manner. Manchester City will take a much less aggressive approach and try to continue to maintain a good rapport with Lionel Messi's camp.