Barcelona News Roundup: Star forward wants to leave club, Barca's stance on Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay revealed and more - 10 May 2021

Barcelona have a real problem on their hands as they run the risk of losing one of their best players on a free transfer.

What was hyped up to be a showdown weekend of sorts in La Liga went without causing much difference to the standings. Barcelona sit third in the La Liga table, tied on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid and two points behind Atletico Madrid with just three games remaining in the season.

The club are also preparing ahead of what could be a busy summer transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 May 2021.

Barcelona ready to sell Martin Braithwaite and Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Barcelona are open to listening to offers for striker Martin Braithwaite and midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer. Joan Laporta is keen to bring Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou and hopes that offloading Braithwaite and Coutinho will help them furnish funds to facilitate a move for the Norwegian striker, according to Sport.

Barcelona have been without a top striker since Luis Suarez left the club, with the burden of scoring goals inevitably landing on Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. While both players have delivered, it is clear that Barcelona will do better with a good centre-forward.

Barcelona to make decision on Depay and Aguero only at the end of the season

Netherlands v Latvia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay are two players that Barcelona have been keeping tabs on. Both players are set to become free-agents at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Barcelona will make a decision on the pair only at the end of the season even though they are in touch with both players' camps.

Memphis Depay's versatility and age makes him a better choice for Barcelona. He can play anywhere across the frontline but he is not as clinical as Sergio Aguero in front of goal.

Barça are in talks with Depay and Aguero representatives but final decisions will be made at the end of the season 👌🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2021

Ousmane Dembele wants to run down his contract at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga Santander

As per Deportes Cuatro, Ousmane Dembele plans on adding to Barcelona's problems as he wishes to see out his contract and leave on a Bosman transfer at the end of next season. This is bad news for Barcelona, who had shelled out around €120 million in 2017 to sign the Frenchman from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele has struggled to justify his price tag. He has done sizeably better this season than in previous campaigns but his career continues to be marred by injuries. He does not want to renew his contract and as such, this summer will be Barcelona's last opportunity to cash in on him.