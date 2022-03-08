Barcelona offer 5-year contract to 24-year-old Ajax player - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing AFC Ajax full-back Noussair Mazraoui. The 24-year-old's contract with the Dutch club is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal.

According to Fichajes.net, Barcelona are prepared to offer Mazraoui a five-year contract with a salary in the region of €3.5 million net plus bonuses. The Catalan giants are believed to be keen to sign a new right-back during the summer transfer window.

Veteran Dani Alves is expected to leave Barcelona in 2023 while Sergi Roberto's contract with the Catalan club is set to expire at the end of the season. Roberto is yet to agree on a contract extension with the La Liga club. American international Sergino Dest has also been inconsistent since arriving at the Camp Nou from Ajax last summer.

The Blaugrana will therefore look to reinforce the right side of their defense this summer.

Noussair Mazraoui rose through the youth ranks at Ajax before making his debut for the club during the 2017-18 season. The defender has enjoyed a breakout campaign this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

His performances have helped propel Ajax to the top of the Eredivise table. Erik ten Haag's side also won all six of their UEFA Champions League group-stage games this season. They will head into the second leg of their Round of 16 tie in the competition against Benfica on the back of a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Mazraoui reportedly has his heart set on a move away from Ajax and has therefore chosen not to renew his contract with the club. The Moroccan is believed to be keen to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

Barcelona, who have vastly improved under Xavi Hernandez, are rumored to be one of his favored destinations. The club currently sit in third place in the La Liga table, seven points behind second-placed Sevilla with a game in hand over Julen Lopetigui's side.

They have also progressed to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League thanks to their 5-3 aggregate victory over Napoli in the previous round.

Barcelona reinforced their attack in January by signing Ferran Torres, Adama Traore (on loan) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The club will reportedly look to strengthen their defense this summer.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz Barcelona do not forget that when they signed Sergiño Dest, he was not the starter at Ajax but Noussair Mazraoui was.



• Barça consider that with the Moroccan they will improve on what they have currently and that too at zero cost.

#FCB x



Via (🟢): Barcelona do not forget that when they signed Sergiño Dest, he was not the starter at Ajax but Noussair Mazraoui was.• Barça consider that with the Moroccan they will improve on what they have currently and that too at zero cost.Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] ❗Barcelona do not forget that when they signed Sergiño Dest, he was not the starter at Ajax but Noussair Mazraoui was.• Barça consider that with the Moroccan they will improve on what they have currently and that too at zero cost.#FCB 🇺🇸 x 🇲🇦Via (🟢): @ffpolo [md] https://t.co/VM5oBAzJtG

Barcelona could opt to support Sergino Dest rather than sign Noussair Mazraoui

Sergino Dest (right) has displayed glimpses of his potential since arriving at the Camp Nou.

Dest joined Barcelona from Ajax in a deal worth €21 million last summer. The American was seen as one of the brightest young prospects in Europe and was courted by a number of top clubs prior to his move to Catalonia.

Dest has, however, endured a difficult debut campaign at Camp Nou. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the club and has provided just three assists. The 21-year-old has been in and out of the club's starting line-up due to injuries and the presence of Alves.

Hafed ⚽️ @BarcaBoy103_ Looks like Noussair Mazraoui is close to joining Barcelona. Another free agent signing which I have no problem with, low risk and can provide good competition/cover at right-back. Now the big question is what's the future for Sergino Dest and Dani Alves? Looks like Noussair Mazraoui is close to joining Barcelona. Another free agent signing which I have no problem with, low risk and can provide good competition/cover at right-back. Now the big question is what's the future for Sergino Dest and Dani Alves? 🇲🇦 🔜🔴🔵⏳Looks like Noussair Mazraoui is close to joining Barcelona. Another free agent signing which I have no problem with, low risk and can provide good competition/cover at right-back. Now the big question is what's the future for Sergino Dest and Dani Alves? https://t.co/Ci49E3M8Sb

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Mazraoui, but could opt against signing the Ajax defender and opt to support Dest. The American is just 21 years old and has time to develop and evolve into a more well-rounded right-back.

Additionally, the Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, according to si.com. Azpilicueta's contract with the Blues runs out this summer.

The Spaniard, who can play across the backline, is seen as a potential replacement for veteran defender Gerard Pique. Azpiliqueta can also provide cover for Dest at right-back when required.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra