Barcelona offered chance to sign 28-year-old star as he doesn’t want to work under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich: Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Joao Cancelo from Bayern Munich as the full-back doesn't want to work under Thomas Tuchel. The former Chelsea manager was recently appointed as the Bavarians' head coach in place of Julian Nagelsmann.

Cancelo only joined Bayern from Manchester City in January on a loan deal. However, it is unlikely that the Bundesliga giants will activate a €70 million clause to make his move permanent in the summer. Cancelo is also reportedly uninterested in playing for Bayern under Tuchel.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are set to explore the market for a right-back in the summer. It was reported by sport.es that Cancelo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to Barca.

The player is also reportedly ready to accept a pay cut to play for the Blaugrana. While Cancelo looks set to return to Manchester City in the summer, given his relationship with Pep Guardiola, it's unlikely that he will have a future at the club.

Hence, a summer move away looks like a likely scenario. He could end up at Barca if the stars align.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski reacted to his move to La Liga

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski joined Barca in the summer after a massively successful spell in the Bundesliga. The Polish striker had a glittering career while playing for clubs like Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski recently spoke about his move to the Catalan club. Speaking to TVN, the Polish striker said (via Diario Sport):

"When did I know that Barcelona wanted me? I suppose it was in February or March. My dream has always been to play in La Liga. When the transfer was sealed, I called Anna and I remember that emotions tore me apart. I had goosebumps and even a tear in my eyes. I didn’t want to regret it after the end of my career for not having tried myself elsewhere.”

Since his summer move, Lewandowski has scored 27 goals and has provided seven assists in 35 matches for the Blaugrana.

Poll : 0 votes