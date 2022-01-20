Barcelona offered chance to sign Manchester United defender: Reports

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United defender Alex Telles in recent days, according to reputed journalist Gerard Romero.

Xavi has already signed Ferran Torres and Dani Alves since taking charge as Barcelona's manager in November. The Spanish tactician is keen to strengthen his ranks further during the current transfer window.

While signing a new striker is said to be the club's top priority this month, landing a left-back is also on their agenda. Barcelona have been linked with a host of defenders, including Juventus' Alex Sandro and Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro.

Manchester United full-back Telles is also said to be on Barcelona's transfer shortlist this month. According to the aforementioned source, Blaugrana have been offered the opportunity to acquire the 29-year-old's services in recent days.

Apart from Telles, Barcelona have also been given the chance to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico. The Argentina international is reportedly seeking a move away from the Eredivisie club this month.

With just a few more days remaining in the winter transfer window, the La Liga giants have the option of signing two defenders in the shape of Telles and Tagliafico. It remains to be seen if Xavi's side intend to make a move for either one of them.

While Telles' agent has offered his services to the Catalans, it is unclear whether Manchester United are prepared to part ways with the Brazil international this month. He has a contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2024, with the option to extend it by another year.

How has Barcelona linked Alex Telles fared for Manchester United this term?

Alex Telles began the season as Luke Shaw's backup at Old Trafford. However, the former FC Porto star has been playing more often recently, especially since Ralf Rangnick took charge as Manchester United's interim manager.

The left-back has made 11 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term. He has found the back of the net once and provided an assist during the process.

Telles started in each of the Red Devils' last two Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Brentford. He helped the team to a 3-1 win over Thomas Frank's side, while setting up a goal for Bruno Fernandes in their 2-2 draw with the Villans.

It remains to be seen if Telles would be interested in a move to Camp Nou this month.

