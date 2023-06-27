Barcelona open to selling young attacker if they receive €35 million transfer offer - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly open to letting young winger Ez Abde leave if an offer of €35 million arrives on the table.

Abde joined Barca's youth academy in the summer of 2021 from Hercules. He has since made 12 senior appearances for the club across competitions, scoring one goal in the process.

The Moroccan forward was allowed to join Osasuna on a season-long loan last summer, where he impressed with his dazzling skills down the flank. His pace, ball control and directness in attack make him a hard player for opposition defenders to deal with.

Moreover, Abde is just 21 years old and will only get better with time. His performances last season didn't just catch Barcelona's eyes, but also other teams.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Abde has a future at Spotify Camp Nou but the club are still open to letting him leave if an offer of around €35 million arrives. Xavi Hernandez is nevertheless said to be keen to judge Abde on the club's pre-season tour.

However, in this regard, Barca seem to be open to sacrificing certain long-term prospects for immediate financial gain. They are eager to offload fringe players to raise cash and balance their books ahead of the new season.

They currently have Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele as their options down the flanks. But the Spanish duo are also reportedly transfer-listed despite their desire to stay at the club.

Ilkay Gundogan makes Barcelona admission after securing summer transfer amidst Arsenal interest

Ilkay Gundogan will officially join Barcelona from Manchester City at the start of next month on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old was Pep Guardiola's first signing at the Etihad, arriving in the summer of 2016. But after a wildly successful seven-year stay in Manchester, he is now heading to Catalonia.

The Germany international, who has captained Manchester City since 2019, also reportedly drew interest from Arsenal. But in his mind, the decision was simple. He wrote in the Player's Tribune, via the Irish Mirror:

"If I was going to move, there is only one club in the world that made sense. It was Barcelona or nothing. Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of wearing that shirt some day. I am confident that I have a few more years left at the highest level, and I just want to help bring Barcelona back to where they deserve to be."

Gundogan made 304 appearances for Manchester City and won 14 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League last season.

