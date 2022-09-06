Barcelona have option of terminating Robert Lewandowski's contract: Reports

Barcelona have the option to terminate Robert Lewandowski's contract with details emerging of the finances involved.

Que T'hi Jugues (via Carrusel Deportivo) reports that the Pole signed a four-year deal at the Nou Camp.

The contract contains a net salary of €10 million (2022-23), €13 million (2023-24), €16 million (2024-25), €13 million (2025-26).

Meanwhile, the variables by titles are from €0.3 million to €1 million.

However, the most intriguing part of the deal is that if Lewandowski plays less than 55% of the games in his third year then the Blaugrana can terminate him.

As things stand, that is highly unlikely given the Pole has taken to life in La Liga with ease.

The legendary forward has continued his remarkable goalscoring form that saw him heralded during his time at Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski has bagged five goals in four appearances so far this season and is currently joint-top scorer in La Liga with Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas.

Barca's signing of the Pole was not an easy feat as Bayern were eager not to lose their talisman.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker wanted to leave and join Barcelona, which ultimately was what secured a deal for the La Liga giants.

They ended up paying €40.5 million for Lewandowski and the contract details that have emerged are an intriguing look at all of the finances involved.

It is understandable such hefty payments are set to be made for a ten-time Bundesliga winner and one-time Champions League winner.

Clever contract drawn up by Barcelona for Lewandowski

The Pole is in top form

Despite Lewandowski evidently being one of the greatest strikers in European football, age gets to everybody.

Now aged 34, the Pole is bound to one day regress, although that is unlikely to be in the next year or two.

He will be 37 by the time the clause to terminate his contract comes round if he doesn't manage to play in 55% of games.

That may be a possibility given that Barca will likely want a prolific goalscorer who is consistently playing games.

Barcelona have been guilty of poor negotiations in the past, particularly over paying for talent, but you cannot argue with the signing of the veteran striker.

However, the Pole may want to try a new experience come three years time.

Most legendary players are now trying out Major League Soccer in the United States at the back end of their careers.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the Pole's arrival in Catalonia has had a huge impact as he is galvanizing his Barcelona teammates with terrific performances.

