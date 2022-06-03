Barcelona outcast offered to Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur: Reports

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has reportedly been offered to Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur with his future the subject of speculation.

The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp, with Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique preferred by Barca boss Xavi Hernandez.

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2018 for £32.2 million and has since gone on to make 160 appearances, scoring seven goals and contributing three assists.

However, his future is now up in the air. The likelihood is that he will make the move in the near future and that may be to Serie A or the Premier League.

Journalist Matteo Moretto reports that the Frenchman has been offered to Juventus and Tottenham but that nothing has advanced as of yet.

barcacentre @barcacentre Lenglet has been offered to Tottenham and Juventus. Barça wants to get rid of him and he knows that he will hardly have minutes next season. [relevo] Lenglet has been offered to Tottenham and Juventus. Barça wants to get rid of him and he knows that he will hardly have minutes next season. [relevo]

Story continues below ad

Last summer, there were rumors that Lenglet could depart Barca, but he played down talk saying (via Goal):

"I do not see myself leaving. I re-signed a new contract last season. I will be at Barca next season."

Lenglet made 27 appearances for the Blaugrana in the 2021-22 season in all competitions. Given the lack of minutes played, he may have changed his mind with regard to his situation at Barca.

Diario AS reported in May that Xavi had told Lenglet he was not part of his plans going forward.

Andreas Christensen will join Barcelona this summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Chelsea (per Fabrizio Romano).

The Danish centre-back's signing plunges Lenglet's future into further doubt.

Barcelona's financial situation leading to departures

Phillipe Coutinho has already sealed a permanent move to Villa

Story continues below ad

Clement Lenglet's transfer makes sense given Barcelona's current financial situation with the club in stark need of financial improvement.

As per Romano, they haven't been able to register their new signings Christensen and Frank Kessie. They will need to make room before registering the duo.

They have already sold Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa for £18 million.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a £61 million move to Manchester United. According to Romano, United are in talks with the Catalan giants for the Dutch midfielder despite his desire to remain at the Nou Camp.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid.De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. 🚨 #MUFCDe Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. https://t.co/jT18D37sPK

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay is another name that continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona. However, he will only be allowed to leave if the club sign a replacement. Arsenal are interested in the Dutch forward (per Daily Mail).

Mundo Deportivo (via SportsMole) reports that out-of-favor striker Martin Braithwaite is the subject of interest from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Danish striker has scored 10 goals in 57 appearances for Barca.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far