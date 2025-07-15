Barcelona outcast's contract to be terminated as rival LaLiga club eye up possible free agent signing: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly likely to terminate the contract of fringe player Oriol Romeu, as manager Hansi Flick does not consider him important to his plans for the upcoming season.

A product of Barca’s famed academy, Romeu spent the last 12 months on loan at Girona but has returned to at La Blaugrana following the expiry of his loan last month. Upon his retun, reports emerged suggesting that Girona were considering bringing him back, although a permanent transfer could prove difficult. However, the Blanquivermells are reportedly unwilling to pay a transfer fee.

According to Marca, Hansi Flick no longer counts on the Spanish midfielder and is expected to tell him to find a new club as he is no longer central to the his plans. Romeu has one more season on his contract with Barcelona, and it remains to be seen how his future will unfold.

The report also adds that since that Flick no longer considers him useful and interested clubs are unwilling to pay a transfer fee, the most likely course of action is a mutual termination of the contract. The LaLiga champions are looking to significantly reduce costs and are not planning to extend Oriol Romeu’s contract, considering he is currently 33 years old.

For Girona, they are patiently waiting to see how talks between Barcelona and their former player pan out before making any official move. As such, Romeu may have to consider forfeiting part of his salary to facilitate an exit. All parties are reportedly hoping to reach an agreement Barcelona departs for their Asian tour.

Tensions brewing as Barcelona outcast trains away from the rest of the team for second consecutive day

The tensions between Barcelona and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen appears to be escalating as the German trained away from the rest of the squad for the second day in a row. Following a season marked by a lengthy period on the sidelines, Ter Stegen has seen his future at Barca thrown into doubt, especially after the club signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Amid the uncertain future, Mundo Deportivo reported that the German shot-stopper showed up at the training ground three days ahead of the scheduled reporting date. Barcelona worked out for the first time after the summer break on Monday, July 14, and accordiing to a statement from the club’s website, Ter Stegen worked alone in the gym. Hansi Flick’s men held their second workout of the new season today at 9.30am, and Barca confrimed again that Ter Stegen continued to train separately.

Reports suggest that the tensions began after his return from injury towards the end of last season, with Flick reportedly unhappy the goalkeeper's attitude. Given the current circumstances, an imminent exit could be on the card for Stegen. He has been linked with moves to Monaco and Galatasaray.

