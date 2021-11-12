Barcelona outcast surprises Xavi in training, set to be handed playing time after international break - Reports

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti has reportedly impressed new boss Xavi Hernandez. The rumor mill suggests Umtiti could get his first official minutes of the season after the ongoing international break.

According to Diario AS (via BarcaTimes), the Frenchman has been "spectacular" in Barcelona's training sessions since Xavi's arrival. With the majority of the Catalans' first team players out either on international duty or due to injury, Umtiti has taken the chance to impress the new boss.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨🚨[ @fansjavimiguel 🥇] | Samuel Umtiti has surprised Xavi Hernandez quite a lot, so much so that the Egarense coach has personally congratulated him and he was even applauded by the whole squad. Umtiti can have his first minutes this season after the internationals. #FCBlive 🚨🚨[ @fansjavimiguel🥇] | Samuel Umtiti has surprised Xavi Hernandez quite a lot, so much so that the Egarense coach has personally congratulated him and he was even applauded by the whole squad. Umtiti can have his first minutes this season after the internationals. #FCBlive https://t.co/ezEdsoG3DH

Xavi's Barcelona regime is set to be marked by all players going back to scratch, with no favoritism in play. This would mean the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Xavi's former teammates, are unlikely to get any form of special treatment.

Consequently, the likes of Umtiti and Clement Lenglet, who have been on the periphery in recent times, could make their way back into the playing XI. Their goal will be to perform well in training. This is something which Umtiti has already begun achieving. The report from Diario AS also suggests the 27-year-old is in line to receive playing time upon completion of the international break.

It is worth noting that Umtiti has not played a competitive match for Barcelona in almost half a year months. The centre-back last featured during the Catalans' 1-0 win over Eibar on May 22. If Umtiti does play and recovers even a semblance of his old form, Xavi will have another weapon in his armory without having to depend on transfers.

Barcelona's injury-list a major headache for new boss Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez's return to Barcelona as first-team manager was announced and received with much fanfare and cheer. The club legend's return is expected to begin a new era for the Catalans, who have been a shadow of their former self in recent years.

However, the magnitude of the job will not be lost on Xavi and the biggest indication of that is Barcelona's massive injury list. As many as 11 players are currently out for the Catalans, though this could change once the international break concludes.

• His last derby at the Camp Nou was on 7th December 2014. He started and was the captain.



• Barça won 5-1. Messi scored a hattrick, Piqué and Pedro scored the other two.



Via: • Xavi will debut as the Barcelona manager in the derby vs Espanyol on 20th.• His last derby at the Camp Nou was on 7th December 2014. He started and was the captain.• Barça won 5-1. Messi scored a hattrick, Piqué and Pedro scored the other two.Via: @mundodeportivo • Xavi will debut as the Barcelona manager in the derby vs Espanyol on 20th.• His last derby at the Camp Nou was on 7th December 2014. He started and was the captain.• Barça won 5-1. Messi scored a hattrick, Piqué and Pedro scored the other two.Via: @mundodeportivo https://t.co/f4PV9tiyzP

The likes of Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Nico Gonzalez are all suffering from various injuries. However, the ongoing break should help boost some of the players' recovery. It has also given Xavi the chance to work with some of Barcelona's fringe players.

If the Spanish legend can revitalize the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Riqui Puig and Clement Lenglet, it would help Barcelona stage a revival. The Catalans are currently ninth in La Liga, 11 points adrift of Real Sociedad in first place. They also need to win their Champions League fixture against Benfica to progress to the knockouts of the competition.

Xavi will be under immense pressure to deliver results immediately. His second stint at Barcelona will begin with a league derby against Espanyol on November 20 at the Nou Camp.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee