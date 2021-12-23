Barcelona plan January mass exodus to ease financial burden after Ferran Torres' imminent arrival: Reports

Barcelona are making headlines for spending big money to sign Manchester City winger Ferran Torres. According to the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are now planning a mass exodus in January to balance the books on their recent spending.

Barcelona were in absolute shambles earlier this season as the club struggled due to financial insecurities. As a result of this conundrum, they had to let go of their most beloved superstar of all time, Lionel Messi.

Barcelona signed club legend Xavi Hernandez to replace Ronald Koeman as the manager of the club last month. The excitement has now hit its peak as it was recently reported that Barcelona have signed Spanish winger Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Torres will be the first major signing in the Xavi-era at Nou Camp. The 21-year-old has impressed fans in Spain with his performances for Valencia.

The transfer fee is being reported to be around €55 million. Fans were initially surprised to see the club spend so heavily despite being in a financial crisis.

According to the latest reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club will now focus on balancing the financial books by selling five players in January. Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Yusuf Demir, Sergiño Dest and Luuk de Jong are all set to be placed on the transfer list to find new homes.

Barcelona could finally have some stability in their wage structure by selling high-earners like Coutinho and Umtiti. Both stars earn huge wages at the moment despite not contributing much on the pitch. However, selling these underperforming players might prove to be a challenge for Barcelona.

Chelsea set to make a move for Barcelona star Sergino Dest

According to the latest report from the Express, Chelsea could make a move to sign Barcelona defender Sergino Dest. The American star has fallen out with Barcelona manager Xavi and is being rumored to be leaving the club.

Chelsea have been affected by several injuries this season, with Ben Chilwell ruled out for a long time.

The extended absence of the England left-back could push Thomas Tuchel to sign Dest in the winter transfer window.

