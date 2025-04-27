Barcelona planning surprise move for LaLiga rival's star player - Reports 

Barcelona are planning to prise Julian Alvarez away from Atletico Madrid, according to MARCA. The Argentine arrived at the Metropolitan Stadium last summer from Manchester City and has taken to Diego Simeone's tactics like a fish to water.

Alvarez has registered 27 goals and five assists from 50 games across competitions in 2024-25, and has been one of the signings of the season. His efforts have already caused a stir at Camp Nou.

The Catalans are preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski, who is in the final phase of his career. The Polish striker has registered 40 goals and three assists from 48 games across competitions this season, but will turn 37 this August.

Barcelona are laying down succession plans for the attacker and have identified Alvarez as an option. The 25-year-old Argentine has already found tremendous success in his career.

He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2024 Copa America with La Albiceleste, and also lifted multiple trophies during his time at the Etihad. The Catalans have a strong backbone of young players like Lamine Yamal, Pedri, and Pau Cubarsi, and Alvarez would fit in at Camp Nou like a charm.

However, prising him away from Atletico Madrid won't be easy, given Barcelona's poor financial situation. The player is under contract until 2030 and is settled in the City. Antoine Griezmann's struggles at Camp Nou could also make the Argentine wary of a move. However, a proposed move for Alvarez could be a key factor in the upcoming presidential elections at the Catalan club.

Will Raphinha leave Barcelona this summer?

Raphinha's future remains uncertain

Raphinha has yet to agree to a new deal with Barcelona, according to Diario Sport (via ESPN). The Brazilian forward has been outstanding for the Catalans this season, registering 30 goals and 23 assists from 50 games across competitions.

He has played a key role in the LaLiga giants' Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey triumphs. The 28-year-old is under contract until 2027, but is already engaged in negotiations for a renewal.

However, talks are yet to reach a conclusive end, with the player unhappy with Barcelona's renewal proposal. The Catalans are offering him a one-year extension with the option of an additional year.

However, Raphinha wants a two-year deal, while the wages are an issue as well. Al-Hilal have entered the fray and are apparently ready to offer him an attractive pay package, which is complicating matters. The Brazilian, however, would prefer to stay at Camp Nou.

