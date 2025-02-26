Barcelona plot to include key player + €60m offer for Lionel Messi’s teammate next summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid star and Lionel Messi's compatriot Julian Alvarez next summer. The Catalans are set to offer a reported €60 million and their key forward Ferran Torres in the deal.

Julian Alvarez joined Atletico Madrid for a reported €75 million from Manchester City in the summer of 2024. The Argentine forward has been impressive for Los Colchoneros in his first season, contributing 20 goals and five assists in 39 appearances across competitions so far. During Barcelona's 4-4 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg, Alvarez scored the first goal for his side.

According to Fichajes.net, Julian Alvarez's impressive form this season has caught the attention of Barcelona, who are interested in securing his services next summer. They are ready to offer a reported €60 million for the Argentina international alongside Spanish forward Ferran Torres.

The Catalan outfit have been on the lookout for a new striker due to Robert Lewandowski's declining form. Ferran Torres served as the Polish superstar's replacement on various occasions but still cannot be seen as a steady replacement. Julian Alvarez, instead, has come up as the ideal option owing to his pace, finishing skills, and young age.

The report further suggests that Atletico Madrid are not entirely convinced to sell Julian Alvarez. The Spanish giants value the Argentine as a key part of their project, but Barcelona's deal could offer them a considerable amount of money and the chance to reinforce a position with Ferran Torres.

The final decision will depend on multiple factors, including the respective players' personal willingness to leave and the club's final positions. However, Barcelona will continue to monitor Alvarez's situation.

Journalist who broke news of Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami makes bold claim about his Barcelona return

Lionel Messi - Source: Getty

Journalist Alex Candal has made a bold claim about Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona before hanging up his boots. Candal notably reported about Messi joining Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) back in May 2022, which eventually happened a year later in 2023.

Candal said in a conversation via DS Sports (h/t Barca Universal):

"Who was the first one to say that Leo Messi was joining Inter Miami? Me... or not? And now I'm telling you: He's coming back to Barcelona."

Candal also indirectly quoted Lionel Messi, claiming the Argentine superstar expressed a desire to play at the new Spotify Camp Nou, which is currently under renovation.

“"I can’t leave football without playing at the new Camp Nou," Lionel Messi allegedly said.

Lionel Messi is under contract with Inter Miami until December 2025. While there are no reports of a renewal, he has not confirmed anything about his future yet. His return to Barcelona may still be complicated given the club's financial situation and LaLiga's Financial Fair Play guidelines.

