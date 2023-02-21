Barcelona plot player-plus-cash deal to sign €60 million-rated transfer target: Reports

Barcelona are plotting a player-plus-cash deal to land €60 million-rated midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as per reports from Fichajes.

As reported by the Spanish outlet, the Blaugrana have prioritized the signing of the Real Sociedad midfielder for the summer transfer window.

The Spain international, however, has a €60 million release clause in his deal but Barcelona are in no position to trigger it due to their financial situation.

Hence, they are plotting a player-plus-cash deal to land the defensive midfielder they view as the long-term successor to Sergio Busquets.

Zubimendi came through the youth ranks of Real Sociedad and already has 125 senior appearances to his name for his boyhood club.

The 24-year-old is highly regarded and has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a while now as the Catalan giants look for a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Busquets has cemented his status as a Barcelona legend over the years and is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of all time.

However, the World Cup and European Championship-winning midfielder has his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old has been tipped to leave the Blaugrana in the summer with a move to Major League Soccer being tipped.

Xavi Hernandez's side is therefore ready to launch a bid to land Martin Zumibendi but does not have the financial mean to trigger his €60 million release clause.

Barcelona is instead looking to offer a player-plus-cash deal but it is unclear which player they are looking to offer the San Sebastian-based side.

Zubimendi has been a key player for Imanol Alguacil's Real Sociedad this season, having made 27 appearances across competitions, scoring once and providing three assists in the process.

Arsenal ready to do anything to land €40 million-rated Barcelona target

Arsenal are reportedly willing to do anything to sign Barcelona target and Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque.

As reported by the Daily Cannon, Roque's agent has informed potential suitors that a fee between €35-40 million could be enough to sign the 17-year-old wonderkid.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also been linked with a move for the Brazilian sensation, who is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in world football.

Roque's stocks have soared since he helped Brazil lift the U20 South American Championship last month.

The youngster registered six goals and one assist in eight goals during the tournament and has been tipped for a big move to Europe.

