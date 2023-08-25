Barcelona plot surprise loan move for Chelsea star as Xavi plans late moves in transfer window - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly emerged as a loan option for Chelsea attacker Romelu Lukaku. The Catalan side want a striker to bolster their squad and see a move for the Belgian as the perfect fit.

As per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona are the latest club to show interest in signing Lukaku this summer. The Belgian is keen on leaving Stamford Bridge. He has been forced to train with the U21 squad.

Inter Milan were reportedly leading the race to sign Lukaku this summer, but the San Siro side pulled out after they found out he was in talks with Juventus. The Old Lady were keen on a swap deal with Chelsea, as per multiple reports, which would see Dusan Vlahovic move to Stamford Bridge.

However, the Italian side wanted €40 million plus Lukaku in the deal for Vlahovic and the Blues decided not to go ahead. They reoortedly remain in talks over a deal, but are unwilling to sing the Serbian striker this summer.

Barcelona are now looking to take advantage of the situation and lure the Belgian striker to Spain. Xavi wants an experienced player and the Catalan side see a loan move for Lukaku as the ideal one.

Chelsea manager provides update on Barcelona target

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was quizzed about Romelu Lukaku on Thursday and he said that the striker was not in his plans. He was open to adding the attacker to his squad if things changed, but stated that the current situation was for the club and the Belgian to part ways.

The Argentine manager added that he knew about the situation before joining the club and has continued planning without the Belgian. He said:

"The situation has not changed. Like always I tell you in football, anything can happen. We'll see what happens in the future but at the moment, the situation has not changed. If your wish and the club's wish is to find some solution, it's not me. It's them that need to talk with me," he explained.

"In that case, the player and the club [must talk] with me and inform me that something changed. I'm not going to move until the club and the player want to talk with me. I am here."

He added:

"I accept the situation was like this when I arrived. It was already known, the situation was there. I wasn't able to change anything. In future, can things change? Always in football, in life can change. [With Lukaku], it was a situation which was really clear before we arrived here. That was a wish between the club and the player to try find a solution. At the moment, we are relaxed. Nothing happened. If something changes, we will inform you, but for the moment, nothing changed."

Chelsea are keen on offloading the Belgian striker and are now open to a loan move if a permanent deal is not possible.